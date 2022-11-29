The Flash, Superman & Lois, Nancy Drew Not on The CW Midseason Sched

As The CW continues to evolve/devolve (depending on your perspective) into whatever final vision of it that Nexstar wants, there's still the matter of getting shows on screens… because that's how you keep the light on, folks! Earlier today, the network that was once the proud home of the "Arrowverse" released its midseason premiere dates. for its returning series. Now, if you're a Jared Padalecki fan, then you'll be happy to hear that both Walker and Walker Independence return on Thursday, January 12th. And if you're a fan of the Jensen Ackles-narrated "Supernatural" spinoff prequel The Winchesters, you'll want to mark down Tuesday, January 24th, for both an encore episode and the midseason return chapter. And though fans of Kung Fu will have to wait a little longer for new episodes, they can rest assured that February 8th will kick things off on a good note. So what about the final seasons of the Grant Gustin & Candice Patton-starring The Flash, and the Kennedy McMann-starring Nancy Drew? Or the third season of the Tyler Hoechlin & Elizabeth Tulloch-starring Superman & Lois? Well, so far, it looks like their return dates are still missing in action. While not unheard of (premiere dates that don't make the press deadline and get released after is a ton more common than you would realize), it doesn't exactly calm fans' nerves, especially with all of the self-inflicted drama that's gone on over the past several months,

Superman & Lois Star Elizabeth Tulloch Talks Season 3

"I read Season 3 Episode 1 [of Superman & Lois] on the plane last night. It's great," Tulloch shared with the crowd (and those watching at home, thanks to those kind enough to post their videos) at Fan Expo Canada 2022 during a Q&A panel. And while it's still too early to know where exactly things are headed, Tulloch and Hoechlin like what they're seeing. "Tyler and I were saying this season might be the most exciting from our point of view because we've been given the general arc of this season, and Lois' particular storyline is like, 'whoa!' I did not have any idea they were going in that direction," Tulloch added.

Also, during that Fan Expo Canada 2022 Q&A panel, Hoechlin & Tulloch were asked about the rumors that Melissa Benoist may be returning to the role of Supergirl during the upcoming season. "We have not heard that rumor about her coming on the show. She has expressed interest to me in doing it, and I know that we would love to work with her again and Grant [Gustin] and everyone else," Tulloch replied. "I just don't know…ever since we started the show, COVID has been a reality which is why we haven't done any of the crossovers or anything like that, so we just can't speak to whether or not that's feasible." Except, there's a problem…

Showrunner Todd Helbing has already revealed a major complication to that happening. During the second season finale, it was confirmed that Superman & Lois didn't have any Arrowverse crossovers because it was never set in the Arrowverse in the first place. Yup, still a bitter pill to swallow. So, for example, as we mentioned before about Ramsey's John Diggle? Yeah, that's the show's version, and now the Arrowverse version. So if Benoist's Supergirl were to appear during the third or a future season, it would have to involve writing her a new backstory that works for the show (Helbing said as much during an episode of The Flash Podcast: "Yeah, it would not be the Supergirl from the Arrowverse, it would be our version so we would invent a new backstory for her"). Here's a look at Tulloch's response during the recent Fan Expo Canada 2022, where the question of Benoist's return was asked and addressed (so let the speculation begin now)- with big thanks to Brief Take for posting the video: