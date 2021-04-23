The Flight Attendant: Natalie Chaidez Joins Season 2 as Co-Showrunner

When series star and executive producer Kaley Cuoco returns for a second flight with HBO Max's The Flight Attendant, there will be a new face helping to land the second season safely. On Friday, Deadline Hollywood reported exclusively that Natalie Chaidez (Queen of the South) is set to join the series new season as co-showrunner, alongside Steve Yockey. Chaidez, Yockey, Cuoco, Greg Berlanti, and Sarah Schechter are set to executive produce, with season one co-showrunners Meredith Lavender and Marcie Ulin departing the series.

While details on the second season are still being worked out (plus, spoilers?), Cuoco did share a general overview of where she believes things are heading for Cassie earlier this year- especially now that the CIA is "definitely interested" in her. "We haven't written anything yet, we just started our writers' room, but I think the journey for her emotionally is that she is going to try and have a sober journey," Cuoco explained. "Because she is so impatient, and her personality is so black-and-white, she's going to go into this thinking it's easy; a quick fix and that she's fixed her demons. I think she's going to learn very quickly that this is a life-long struggle and she's going to be way over her head." Joining Cuoco during the first season of HBO Max's The Flight Attendant were Michiel Huisman, Rosie Perez, Zosia Mamet, Michelle Gomez, T.R. Knight, Colin Woodell, Merle Dandridge, Griffin Matthews, and Nolan Gerard Funk.

Based on the book from author Chris Bohjalian, the HBO Max adaptation is produced by Warner Bros. Television, Cuoco's Yes, Norman Productions, and Berlanti Productions. Yes, Norman's Suzanne McCormack serves as co-executive producer. Earlier this month, it was revealed that filming on the second season will shift to California after the production received a sizeable tax credit from the state.