The Flight Attendant S02 Trailer: Will Cassie Be Her Own Worst Enemy?

With only a little more than two weeks to go until HBO Max and series star & executive producer Kaley Cuoco's second season of The Flight Attendant hits streaming screens, viewers are getting an extended look at what they can expect with the release of the official trailer earlier today. With the eight-episode season getting underway later this month (more on that in a minute), the next chapter finds Cassie (Cuoco) looking to start a new chapter of her life as a different person. And that might be her biggest "big bad" this season. During a recent interview with EW, Cuoco explained how Cassie rushing these changes might be the very worst thing for her right now. "Cassie thinks she's completely changed. Turned over a new leaf and is a whole new person. We find out rather quickly that's not the case and sobriety is a lot harder than she likes to admit," she revealed. And with her attempt at a new life, Cassie is also doing a deep dive into her CIA work… maybe a little too much of a deep dive. "She loves her new side gig, but sometimes goes too far. She's an asset, not an agent, which she constantly needs to be reminded of," Cuoco explained.

And viewers in the UK won't be left out, with Sky's streaming service NOW also making the second season available to those signed up with "NOW Entertainment Membership." With the series set to return for its second season with a two-episode premiere on April 21 (with one-episode weekly drops after), here's a look at the official trailer followed by a look at the previously-released teaser for HBO Max's The Flight Attendant:

Cassie Bowden (Kaley Cuoco) is living her best sober life in Los Angeles while moonlighting as a CIA asset in her spare time. But when an overseas assignment leads her to inadvertently witness a murder, she becomes entangled in another international intrigue. The season filmed in Los Angeles, Berlin and Reykjavik.

Joining Cuoco this season are series regulars Zosia Mamet, Griffin Matthews, Deniz Akdeniz & Rosie Perez. Returning recurring guest stars T.R. Knight, Yasha Jackson, and Audrey Grace Marshall. The season also stars new series regulars Mo McRae, Callie Hernandez, and JJ Soria, as well as new recurring guest stars Alanna Ubach, Cheryl Hines, Jessie Ennis, Mae Martin, Margaret Cho, Santiago Cabrera, Sharon Stone, and Shohreh Aghdashloo.

HBO Max's The Flight Attendant is developed by showrunner Steve Yockey, who serves as executive producer alongside co-showrunner and executive producer Natalie Chaidez. Cuoco, Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, David Madden, Suzanne McCormack, and Silver Tree are executive producers. Jess Meyer is a co-executive producer and Bonnie Munoz is a producer. The series is produced by Warner Bros. Television, Cuoco's Yes, Norman Productions, and Berlanti Productions. Season one was based on the novel of the same name by New York Times bestselling author Chris Bohjalian.