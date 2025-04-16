Posted in: Netflix, TV | Tagged: The Four Seasons

The Four Seasons Trailer: Netflix Previews Fey, Carell, Domingo Series

Here's the trailer for The Four Seasons, a dramedy set for Netflix on May 1st that stars Tina Fey, Steve Carell, Colman Domingo, and more.

Tina Fey and Steve Carell will star in the Netflix TV series remake of The Four Seasons, adapted from Alan Alda's hit 1981 romantic comedy of the same name. The Date Night co-stars reunite along with Marco Calvani, Colman Domingo, Will Forte, Erika Henningsen, and Kerri Kenney-Silver. In The Four Seasons, six old friends head out for a relaxing weekend away, only to learn that one couple in the group is about to split up. The three couples– Kate (Fey) and Jack (Forte), Nick (Carell) and Anne (Kenney-Silver), and Danny (Domingo) and Claude (Calvani)– are completely upended by the news.

"It feels lived-in," Carell said of The Four Seasons. "And I attribute that to the writing and the casting of it, too. It feels like these people have existed in each other's lives for a long time. There's a code, there's an unspoken relationship that entwines all of them, and they speak the same language to each other. There's a shorthand, and it's funny."

"I hope audiences feel like they are inside a big sweater with us, and also having a dinner party with us, and I hope that any of the joy and warmth that we all feel for each other all transfers to them, and that we are a comfort and provide some laughs for them in their home," Fey told Netflix.

"Tracey, Lang, and I have talked about the show being a love letter to long-term relationships, both platonic and romantic," Fey said, "because your life is ideally more than just the person you're married to. Sometimes, when you are struggling with something with just your spouse, you need a group of friends to bring humor to it. Those friendships really help marriages, I think. Having a person who just fulfills a part of you that your spouse can't quite fulfill is very important."

Fey, Fisher, Wigfield, David Miner, Eric Gurian, and Jeff Richmond executive produce The Four Seasons. Alda and Marissa Bregman will produce. Fey and fellow 30 Rock writer-producers Lang Fisher and Tracey Wigfield created and wrote the upcoming eight-episode series. The Four Seasons premieres on Netflix on May 1st.

