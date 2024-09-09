Posted in: HBO, Max, TV | Tagged: HBO, max, The Franchise

The Franchise: HBO Comedy Tackles Superhero Cinema In a Single Bound

Check out the teaser for Sam Mendes, Armando Iannucci, and Jon Brown's superhero cinema-skewering series The Franchise, debuting on Oct. 6th.

Director/EP Sam Mendes, EP Armando Iannucci, and Showrunner/EP Jon Brown's The Franchise follows the crew of an unloved franchise movie fighting for their place in a savage and unruly cinematic universe. The comedy series shines a light on the secret chaos inside the world of superhero moviemaking, asking a very key question. How exactly does the cinematic sausage get made? Because every f**k-up has an origin story – and the "origin story" for the HBO's Himesh Patel (Station Eleven) and Aya Cash (The Boys)-starring series gets underway on Sunday, October 6th, at 10 pm ET/PT. We're already curious about what Marvel Studios' Kevin Feige, DC Studios' James Gunn & Peter Safran, and a whole lot of others are going to think about this one. With a little less than a month to go, we're getting a look at an official teaser for the comedy series, as well as an official image and key art poster (both waiting for you below).

Joining Patel's Daniel and Cash's Anita in the upcoming series are Jessica Hynes as Steph, Billy Magnussen as Adam, Lolly Adefope as Dag, Darren Goldstein as Pat, and Isaac Powell as Bryson. In addition, recurring guest stars include Richard E. Grant as Peter and Daniel Brühl as Eric. "With a deft touch only he can bring, Sam has brilliantly captured the romance and the reality of filmmaking today. Jon is superb at sending up worlds we think we already know. Together with Armando, they have delivered a truly hilarious comedy ensemble. I can't wait to see more," shared Amy Gravitt, Executive Vice President, HBO Programming, Head of HBO & Max Comedy Series.

Executive producers include Sam Mendes, Pippa Harris, Nicolas Brown, and Julie Pastor for Neal Street Productions; Armando Iannucci for Dundee Productions; Jon Brown, and Jim Kleverweis. Mendes directed the pilot, written by series showrunner Brown.

