The Full Monty: FX, Hulu Release First-Look Images from Sequel Series Set to hit the streamer in June in the U.S., here's a look at a set of first-look images from FX & Hulu's The Full Monty sequel series.

This June, Academy Award-winning screenwriter Simon Beaufoy, co-writer Alice Nutter (Accused), and executive producer Uberto Pasolini (Nowhere Special) will be returning to the world of The Full Monty for an eight-episode follow-up sequel series from FX Networks and Hulu this June (streaming exclusively in the U.S. on Hulu). While the date (and we're sure, a teaser) will be making its way to us soon, we have the first official set of preview images, a rundown of the new & familiar faces making up the ensemble cast, and an official overview of the series.

Returning for the series is Robert Carlyle (Trainspotting, Once Upon A Time) as "Gaz," Mark Addy (Game of Thrones, A Knight's Tale) as "Dave," Lesley Sharp (Before We Die, Scott and Bailey) as "Jean," Hugo Speer (Britannia, Shadow and Bone) as "Guy," Paul Barber (The Dumping Ground, Gloves Off) as "Horse," Steve Huison (The Royle Family, The Navigators) as "Lomper," Wim Snape (The Beaker Girls, Gentleman Jack) as "Nathan," and Tom Wilkinson (Batman Begins, Michael Clayton) as "Gerald" – with rising star Talitha Wing (Wolfe, Alex Rider), as Gaz's teenage daughter, "Destiny."

Additional cast members include Paul Clayton (The Crown, The Split) as Lomper's husband, "Dennis." Miles Jupp (Why Didn't They Ask Evans?, The Durrells) stars as the recent divorcee and housing officer "Darren," who looks up to the Monty men for advice on navigating adult life. Sophie Stanton plays "Hetty," a colleague and friend of Jean, and Phillip Rhys Chaudhary (Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists) joins as "Dilip," Deputy Headteacher at the school. Newcomers Dominic Sharkey and Natalie Davies appear as Destiny's mates "Cal" and "Tabani" respectively, alongside Arnold Oceng, who plays a talented graffiti artist. Aiden Cook stars as wise-cracking twelve-year-old "Dean/'Twiglet,'" while Tupele Dorgu (Alma's Not Normal) portrays Destiny's mother, "Yaz."

Taking place 25 years after the original British smash hit, the eight-episode series will follow the same band of brothers as they navigate the post-industrial city of Sheffield and society's crumbling healthcare, education, and employment sectors. The comedy-drama will uncover what happened to the gang after they put their kit back on, exploring their brighter, sillier and more desperate moments. It will also highlight how the fiercely funny world of these working-class heroes – still residing in Sheffield – has changed in the intervening decades.

"It has been one of the great joys of my writing career to reunite this eccentric, irrepressible family of Sheffield men and women and see how 25 years, 7 Prime Ministers, and 100 broken political promises have affected their lives," shared Beaufoy in a statement. Nutter added, "Entering the Monty world, where community, friends and family step in when the state has so abysmally failed, has been a great personal reminder of what is good about the world we live in. The series has been a pleasure and a privilege to write on." Produced by Simon Lewis, The Full Monty is executive produced for Disney+ EMEA by Lee Mason, Director, Scripted.