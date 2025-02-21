Posted in: Netflix, TV | Tagged: guy ritchie, the gentlemen

The Gentlemen: "Bigger and Darker" Season 2 Begins Filming This Spring

Netflix and Guy Ritchie's The Gentlemen star Theo James confirmed filming on the "bigger and darker" second season gets underway this spring.

It was back in August 2024 when we learned that Netflix, Miramax TV, and Guy Ritchie's The Gentlemen was locked and loaded for a second season, with Ritchie returning to direct and write alongside co-writer Matthew Read. The eight-episode second season will see Theo James (Eddie Horniman), Kaya Scodelario (Susie Glass), and Daniel Ings (Freddy) returning, with additional casting news expected as the season comes together. During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter in support of his upcoming horror movie The Monkey, James had some good news to share – filming on the "bigger and darker" Season 2 gets underway this spring.

"We are starting that in the spring. I'm going to Korea now to work with a really interesting director called Kim Jee-woon on an adaptation of a Korean novel [The Hole], which I'm really excited about. Then, we start season two of 'The Gentlemen,' which is bigger and darker than season one," James shared. "I really wanted to — and so did [creator] Guy [Ritchie] — make sure that we evolve the show, and that is the intention. As fun as the first season was, if you do the exact same thing again, it may not be as fun, essentially. (Laughs.) You want to be able to dive a little bit deeper in terms of character. It's still a comedy and it's still fun, but you need to layer it with more depth," he added.

"You're allowed to tell a lot of story, [which] lends itself to my creative disposition," Ritchie shared with Empire, explaining why he found the transition from the big screen to the small screen a smooth one. "A lot of it I just write on the day according to who's there and what feels organic, spontaneous, and fun." With that extra time, Ritchie was able to offer viewers another unique cast of characters they won't soon forget. "Once you've created them, you feel as though you can roll around in them and enjoy them for a bit longer, rather than just wrapping them up tidily in two hours," Ritchie added. "I like the world of long-form, so I think I will be doing a couple of other things in TV."

James, Kaya Scodelario & Ray Winstone are joined in the first season by Daniel Ings (I Hate Suzie), Joely Richardson (Lady Chatterley's Lover), Vinnie Jones (Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels), Giancarlo Esposito (Better Call Saul), Chanel Cresswell (This is England), Michael Vu, Max Beesley (Hijack), Jasmine Blackborow (Marie Antoinette), Harry Goodwins (In His Hands: The Emergence), Dar Salim (The Covenant), Pearce Quigley (Detectorists), Ruby Sear, and Peter Serafinowicz (The Tick). Co-writing the pilot script with Matthew Read, Ritchie directed the first two episodes and served as an executive producer on the first season, which was produced by Miramax TV alongside UK's Moonage Pictures. Ivan Atkinson, Marn Davies, and Bill Block also executive produce (also producers on the film), with Marc Helwig executive producing for Miramax TV and Will Gould and Read producing for Moonage.

