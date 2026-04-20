Posted in: TV | Tagged: critical role, Weird Kids

Critical Role Sets Weird Kids Season 2 Start for May 5th on Beacon

Critical Role's popular nostalgia talk show, Weird Kids, is back - with new episodes airing exclusively on Beacon beginning May 5th.

Article Summary Critical Role is bringing back Weird Kids with new episodes premiering May 5 exclusively on Beacon.

Ashley Johnson and Taliesin Jaffe return to explore childhood stories and unique pop culture moments.

The show dives deeper into growing up as child actors and celebrates all things weird and nostalgic.

Expect heartfelt, candid conversations and guest appearances from fellow misfits and weirdos.

Critical Role announced this week that they will give their nostalgia talk show, Weird Kids, a second season, with new episodes starting this May. Hosted by Ashley Johnson (The Last of Us, Blindspot) and Taliesin Jaffe (Hellsing, The Legend of Vox Machina), the show was a success for the company as the video-podcast series features the two discussing all sorts of topics rangidn from their childhood actor days to the things they grew up watching that made them who they are, to commenting on pop culture as a whole as two "weird kids" hanging out. We have more details and a couple of quotes from both stars below, as episodes will start on May 5th exclusively on Beacon.

Things Get Weirder As Johnson and Jaffe Return to Weird Kids

In Weird Kids, Johnson and Jaffe continue their deep dive into the strange, nostalgic, and deeply personal stories that come with growing up as former child actors in Hollywood. From classic toys and underground haunts to offbeat anecdotes and unexpected adventures, these episodes expand the world of Weird Kids while keeping the same candid chemistry, humor, and heart that make the series such a singular hang.

Across the new season, the pair explores even more of the oddities, obsessions, places, and memories that shaped them, inviting fellow misfits, outcasts, and weirdos along for the ride. Whether they're revisiting the bizarre realities of growing up on set or celebrating the things that still make them wonderfully weird, Johnson and Jaffe continue to turn their pasts into conversations that are as hilarious as they are heartfelt.

"Coming back for more episodes of Weird Kids feels a little like reopening the strangest scrapbook imaginable," said Johnson. "We get to talk about the people, places, and moments that shaped us, and somehow it's equal parts hilarious, surreal, and weirdly healing. I'm so excited to invite people back into our little world."

"There is something deeply satisfying about taking all the wonderfully strange debris left behind by childhood and turning it into conversation," said Jaffe. "This lets us dig even deeper into the beautiful absurdity of growing up weird, growing up in Hollywood, and somehow surviving with our sense of humor intact."

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