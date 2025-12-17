Posted in: CBS, Current News, TV | Tagged: Elsbeth

Elsbeth Season 3: We've Got S03E10 "A Hard Nut to Crack" Sneak Peeks

We've got four (yup, four) sneak peeks at CBS's Carrie Preston-starring Elsbeth S03E10: "A Hard Nut to Crack" to pass along - here's a look!

Even with the holiday season approaching, there's still time for one more "ho-ho-ho-micide" for Elsbeth (Carrie Preston) to investigate before CBS, EPs Robert King and Michelle King, and Showrunner Jonathan Tolins's hit series wraps up for the remainder of the year. In S03E10: "A Hard Nut to Crack," it's a case of a ballet rehearsal that took an ugly turn in a very deadly way. We're still set to have our updated preview tomorrow, but we wanted to pass along a trailer and four (yup, four) sneak peeks at what's to come that were released earlier today.

Elsbeth Season 3: S03E10 "A Hard Nut to Crack" Preview

Elsbeth Season 3 Episode 10: "A Hard Nut to Crack" – When an avant-garde choreographer's "Nutcracker" rehearsal turns deadly, Elsbeth leaps into the cutthroat world of New York ballet. Written by Sarah Beckett and Anju Andre-Bergmann, and directed by Ron Underwood.

Produced by CBS Studios and executive-produced by Robert King, Michelle King, Liz Glotzer, and Jonathan Tolins, the third season of The Good Wife and The Good Fight spinoff series sees Carrie Preston back as Elsbeth Tascioni, the cunning yet unconventional consent decree attorney working with the NYPD to track down New York's most well-heeled murderers utilizing her unique intuitive insight. The critically acclaimed series returns with fresh cases, new characters, and unexpected challenges for Elsbeth and the 11th Precinct, led by her boss, Captain C.W. Wagner (Wendell Pierce).

Still to come this season, Steve Buscemi (Wednesday) plays Simon, a "five-time crossword champion and this year's favorite to win again. An obsessive perfectionist, Simon winds up in a deadly battle with the puzzle's longtime editor over pop culture clues and a certain female contestant." Hamish Linklater (Gen V) plays Felix, "one of New York's big wigs, the top wigmakers in the city. Consigned to creating toupees for Wall Street execs and medical patients, Felix dreams of more glamorous assignments. When his ambition leads to some very bad decisions, one of his rivals ends up dead." Jeff Hiller (Somebody Somewhere) plays Archer Bryant, "a tech-entrepreneur turned fitness freak with a quest to live forever. That requires a strict diet, exercise, pharmaceuticals, sleep regimen, and possibly murder."

