The Gentlemen Set for Season 2: Ritchie, James, Scodelario Returning

Netflix has renewed Guy Ritchie's The Gentlemen for a second season, with Ritchie, Theo James, Kaya Scodelario, and Daniel Ings returning.

Netflix, Miramax TV, and Guy Ritchie's The Gentlemen is locked and loaded for a second season, with Ritchie returning to direct and write alongside co-writer Matthew Read. The eight-episode second season sees Theo James (Eddie Horniman), Kaya Scodelario (Susie Glass), and Daniel Ings (Freddy) returning, with additional casting news expected as the season comes together. Set within the original film's universe, the first season of The Gentlemen shined a spotlight on James' Eddie, who inherited his father's sizeable estate – only to discover that it's sitting atop a weed empire.

"You're allowed to tell a lot of story, [which] lends itself to my creative disposition," Ritchie shared with Empire, explaining why he found the transition from the big screen to the small screen a smooth one. "A lot of it I just write on the day according to who's there and what feels organic, spontaneous, and fun." With that extra time, Ritchie was able to offer viewers another unique cast of characters they won't soon forget. "Once you've created them, you feel as though you can roll around in them and enjoy them for a bit longer, rather than just wrapping them up tidily in two hours," Ritchie added. "I like the world of long-form, so I think I will be doing a couple of other things in TV."

James, Kaya Scodelario & Ray Winstone are joined in the first season by Daniel Ings (I Hate Suzie), Joely Richardson (Lady Chatterley's Lover), Vinnie Jones (Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels), Giancarlo Esposito (Better Call Saul), Chanel Cresswell (This is England), Michael Vu, Max Beesley (Hijack), Jasmine Blackborow (Marie Antoinette), Harry Goodwins (In His Hands: The Emergence), Dar Salim (The Covenant), Pearce Quigley (Detectorists), Ruby Sear, and Peter Serafinowicz (The Tick). Co-writing the pilot script with Matthew Read, Ritchie directed the first two episodes and served as an executive producer on the first season, which was produced by Miramax TV alongside UK's Moonage Pictures. Ivan Atkinson, Marn Davies, and Bill Block also executive produce (also producers on the film), with Marc Helwig executive producing for Miramax TV and Will Gould and Read producing for Moonage.

