My Dress-Up Darling Captures Our Hearts But Raises Some Concerns

Another anime that has captured our hearts on Funimation recently is My Dress-Up Darling. It is a very sweet, slice-of-life, coming off age story that follows the budding friendship-slash-crush between Marin and Wakana. I was originally drawn to this anime by the cosplay theme and stuck because the animation and design are too cute and I am a huge fan of multitudes of frilly dresses and making them… ah, I wish I could be that fashionable and crafty enough to make such pretty attires.

So far I think My Dress-Up Darling is a very pretty and chill anime. I think the characters are so cute and sweet, and their growing crush. It is nice to see them grow and experience life's little details through cosplay and fandom. I think it is a subject many people might find relatable. It is also why I do not find it surprising how quickly this anime took off considering I see stills and fan art on my timeline on a daily basis now. I especially think it is very sweet to see Wakana come out of his shell and actually start enjoying life outside of Hina Dolls. I am very curious to see where this story goes. It is another that has joined our weekly rotation and leaves us looking forward to the next episode.

All of that said, I must also admit I still feel a little uncomfortable when I remember they are only high schoolers instead of college students. While I do think these are subjects that must be explored in literature as I did when I was younger, I do think it is a bit sexualized. That said, I completely disagree with those who keep slut-shaming Marin as a character: there is nothing wrong with being confident and comfortable with your body. There is nothing wrong with having carnal feelings for your crush or friend. It absolutely disgusts me how people forget how things felt when younger. Like it is okay if you are uncomfortable with the anime, just do not go after people's confidence as a trait to slut-shame.

Also, on this same subject, I have a very important subject to address: the hypocrisy within the community to shame artists for sexualizing anime characters. Honestly, while there is some questionable fan art that makes me wonder, can we really go after small artists yet ignore the kind of sexualization something like this offers? I will just offer one name on a growing list: Chibi Moon. Drops mic. Have we forgotten she aged up in the manga a couple of times, not only adult body and all but when evil she even tried seducing her father? Let us not forget these little moments when going after fanart.

