The Handmaid's Tale Season 5 Trailer: Gilead's Shadow Looms Large

Even with Fred's (Joseph Fiennes) death in the fourth season finale of Hulu's hit series The Handmaid's Tale, June's (Elisabeth Moss) life won't be getting any easier as she faces fallout from the act while looking to carve out some semblance of a new life. But the threat from Gilead is only getting stronger as the "widow in mourning" Serena (Yvonne Strahovski) is turning Fred's death into a power grab that threatens not only June but the gains made over the past four seasons. And that means only one thing… war. But how far will June go, and how many lines will she cross to end the battle once and for all? Viewers are about to get some big clues to those answers and more with the release of the official Season 5 trailer.

With the fifth season set to kick off on September 14th, here's a look at the official trailer for Hulu's The Handmaid's Tale:

June faces consequences for killing Commander Waterford while struggling to redefine her identity and purpose. The widowed Serena attempts to raise her profile in Toronto as Gilead's influence creeps into Canada. Commander Lawrence works with Aunt Lydia as he tries to reform Gilead and rise in power. June, Luke, and Moira fight Gilead from a distance as they continue their mission to save and reunite with Hannah.

The fifth season of Hulu's The Handmaid's Tale stars Elisabeth Moss, Yvonne Strahovski, Bradley Whitford, Max Minghella, O-T Fagbenle, Samira Wiley, Ann Dowd, Madeline Brewer, Amanda Brugel, and Sam Jaeger (with Alexis Bledel not returning). Moss, Bruce Miller, Warren Littlefield, Moss, Daniel Wilson, Fran Sears, Eric Tuchman, Yahlin Chang, Rachel Skukert, Sheila Hockin, John Weber, Frank Siracusa, Steve Stark, and Kim Todd executive produce. MGM Television produces and internationally distributes. Hulu's award-winning The Handmaid's Tale is set to return for its fifth season on September 14th. And here's a look at those preview images showcasing a very determined June as well as Serena with a look that says she's five steps ahead of everyone.