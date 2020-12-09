The History of Swear Words: Nicolas Cage Tapped to Host Netflix Series

Hardly one to miss such an opportunity as golden as this, Nicolas Cage is looking to bust heads with some knowledge about the English language's most notorious vernacular for the upcoming Netflix limited series The History of Swear Words. It's a title I'm sure the late comedian George Carlin would be "more than happy" to have been personally a part of. The six-episode series will explain the cultural significance of obscenities like "fuck," "piss," "shit," "dick," "pussy," and "damn" for each 20-minute episode.

Cage will interview historians, entertainers, and experts in etymology and pop culture, according to Variety. Among comedians featured on The History of Swear Words include Joel Kim Booster, DeRay Davis, Open Mike Eagle, Nikki Glaser, Patti Harrison, London Hughes, Jim Jefferies, Zainab Johnson, Nick Offerman, Sarah Silverman, Baron Vaughn, and Isiah Whitlock Jr among other motherfuckers. The series will be produced by Funny or Die and B17 Entertainment. Bellamie Blackstone serves as showrunner and an executive producer along with Mike Farah, Joe Farrell, Funny or Die's Beth Belew, and B17's Rhett Bachner. Is it weird that Samuel L. Jackson isn't attached to this shit or is it just me?

Cage will be in another upcoming Netflix TV project in Tiger King where he plays the infamous Joe Exotic. The Oscar winner starred in the martial arts sci-fi film Jiu Jitsu and Prisoners of the Ghostland. He also lent his voice for The Croods: A New Age, a sequel from DreamWorks. The actor has several projects that wrapped up scheduled for release in 2021 in the indie action-horror Willy's Wonderland, Pig, and the Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent co-starring Pedro Pascal (The Mandalorian, Wonder Woman 1984), Tiffany Haddish (The Last O.G.), and Neil Patrick Harris (Matrix 4) for Lionsgate.