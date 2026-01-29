Posted in: NBC, TV | Tagged: the hunting party

The Hunting Party Season 2: Here's Our S02E04 "Amanda Weiss" Preview

We've got a look at what's ahead with tonight's episode of NBC's Melissa Roxburgh-starring The Hunting Party, S02E04: "Amanda Weiss."

Article Summary Get ready for The Hunting Party Season 2, Episode 4: "Amanda Weiss" airing tonight on NBC.

Bex and her team pursue "The Masseuse," a serial killer with a shocking new kidnapping case.

Guest star Elizabeth Gillies brings a dark twist as the notorious criminal Amanda Weiss.

Watch the official trailer and more to dive into tonight's chilling hunt.

We're back with our weekly look at what's ahead with the second season of NBC and co-showrunners JJ Bailey & Jake Coburn's Melissa Roxburgh, Nick Wechsler, Patrick Sabongui, Josh McKenzie, and Sara Garcia-starring The Hunting Party. Tonight, Bex (Roxburgh) and the team hunt a serial killer known as "The Masseuse," played by guest star Elizabeth Gillies (Sex & Drugs & Rock & Roll, Dynasty), who turns to kidnapping to follow through on an even darker plan. Here's a look at what's in store with S02E04: "Amanda Weiss," including an overview, promo trailer, image gallery, sneak preview, and more.

The Hunting Party Season 2 Episode 4: "Amanda Weiss" Preview

The Hunting Party Season 2 Episode 4: "Amanda Weiss" – The team hunts for Amanda Weiss, a killer dubbed "The Masseuse," who became famous for breaking the necks of her massage clients; she has kidnapped a woman and, rather than killing her, has even darker plans in mind. Directed by Marcus Stokes and written by Jake Coburn and JJ Bailey.

This dynamic and suspenseful thrill ride of a crime procedural follows a small team of investigators led by former FBI profiler Rebecca "Bex" Henderson (Melissa Roxburgh). They've been assembled to track down and capture the most dangerous serial killers the world has ever seen, all of whom have just escaped from the Pit – a top-secret government prison that's not supposed to exist. As Bex races to catch these killers before it's too late, she discovers the one thing more twisted than the dangerous fugitives she's chasing is the prison itself that they just escaped from – because the Pit wasn't just a prison. Along with Roxburgh, the series also stars Nick Wechsler, Patrick Sabongui, Josh McKenzie, and Sara Garcia.

Series creator and co-showrunner JJ Bailey and co-showrunner Jake Coburn write and executive-produce NBC's The Hunting Party. Thor Freudenthal is the director and executive producer, and Michael Jones Morales is the writer and executive producer. Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, produces the series.

