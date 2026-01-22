Posted in: Netflix, TV | Tagged: The Hunting Wives

The Hunting Wives Season 2: Brittany Snow Teases "Shocking" Return

The Hunting Wives star Brittany Snow (The Beast in Me) teases that viewers can expect some "shocking" developments when the series returns.

For Brittany Snow, lighting does strike twice, perhaps even three times, with her memorable runs on Hulu's Murdaugh: Death in the Family, and Netflix's The Beast in Me and The Hunting Wives. The actress spoke with Extra and Entertainment Tonight to provide an update on season two of the Rebecca Cutter series, which is currently in production. The series follows former Bostonian Sophie O'Neil (Snow), who flees from his past, moving with her family to the fictional East Texas town of Maple Brook, and joins the social circle of Margo Banks (Malin Åkerman), a wealthy socialite with even bigger skeletons in her closet, who reels her into her debaucherous lifestyle, falling in love in the process, while her husband, Jed Banks (Dermot Mulroney) runs for governor.

The Hunting Wives Star Brittany Snow Provides Season 2 Update

"I'm in the middle of shooting season two of The Hunting Wives. We have two more months to go, and they're trying to get it out on Netflix as soon as they can. It did really well in the summer last year, "Snow told Extra, then reflecting on her success. "Just thanking all the stars. I've been a part of a lot of things when you think things are going to hit, but don't. It's like lightning in a bottle. It's especially great when you're with great people. I'm very grateful for that." As far as where season two is, "Wild. The script is a new adventure," she told ET. "They said that we couldn't top last year, and somehow I think we're doing it. I'm surprised, and I even knew what was coming, so I think people are going to be shocked. I think people are going to be angry. I think people are going to be surprised and excited. I don't know if it's a good or bad thing to say. People should definitely watch."

The Hunting Wives, which also stars Evan Jonigkeit, Katie Lowes, George Ferrier, Jaime Ray Newman, Chrissy Metz, Hunter Emery, and Karen Rodriguezz, is available on Netflix. Season two will premiere in 2026.

Brittany Snow shows off her go-to dance moves for the #GoldenGlobes parties and talks filming "The Hunting Wives" Season 2! pic.twitter.com/Y3Hv8mau9I — ExtraTV (@extratv) January 11, 2026 Show Full Tweet

