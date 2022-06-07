The Kids in the Hall "Will Be Doing Something Soon": Dave Foley

The Kids in the Hall made their triumphant return for their revival with their sixth season thanks to their new home at Amazon for Prime Video. Cast member Dave Foley remains confident of the troupe's status regardless if the streamer renews the series for a seventh season talking to Entertainment Weekly about their current status. "We are honestly, at this moment, waiting," Foley said. "It is entirely up to, I guess, whatever mathematician fuels and deciphers the algorithm over at Amazon Prime to determine whether or not we have achieved the appropriate metrics… That's how the industry works now. If the algorithm is happy, then we may be up in Toronto in the next couple of months, writing and getting ready for another eight episodes. Everything else right now is waiting on that, because we are contractually obligated to do more if they want us to. We're waiting to find out if they're going to exercise their option."

The Kids in the Hall, which stars Bruce McCulloch, Kevin McDonald, Mark McKinney, and Scott Thompson, originally premiered on HBO in 1988 courtesy of Saturday Night Live creator Lorne Michaels, who acted as executive producer. Their sketch comedy stemmed from their popularity in the Canadian improv scene. They originally lasted five seasons with their final one on CBS before their cancellation in 1995. While they graduated to a film adaptation similar to the BBC's Monty Python, what came out was the maligned Brain Candy (1996). Despite the turmoil, the troupe eventually reunited to tour in recent years before deciding on the Prime Video revival.

"In conversations with all the other Kids in the Hall, I think we're pretty determined that, regardless of whether or not we get picked up by Prime, we're going to be doing something soon," Foley said. One of the more popular sketches of the sixth season is his Doomsday DJ. "I would say the reaction on social media has been immensely gratifying and surprising and the critical response has been beyond what we could have hoped for," he told EW. "There were so many ways it could have gone wrong, and so many ways it could have been interpreted badly, and none of those have come to pass." For more on the breakdown and inspiration behind the sketch, you can check it out here. You can check out our interview here.