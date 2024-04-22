Posted in: HBO, Max, Preview, TV | Tagged: HBO, max, preview, season 2, the last of us

The Last of Us S02: Isabela Merced on "Chemistry" with Bella Ramsey

Isabela Merced on her chemistry with co-star Bella Ramsey while filming the second season of Craig Mazin & Neil Druckmann's The Last of Us.

Article Summary Isabela Merced joins The Last of Us S02 as Dina, alongside Bella Ramsey.

Merced speaks on the natural chemistry with Ramsey in Season 2.

Craig Mazin confirms Season 3 hinges on audience support and teases twists.

No plans to revisit Bill and Frank's storyline; Mazin prioritizes new narratives.

It was back in January of this year when the word came down that Isabela Merced (Superman) had joined the second season cast of Craig Mazin & Neil Druckmann's Pedro Pascal (Joel) & Bella Ramsey (Ellie)-starring The Last of Us. "Dina is warm, brilliant, wild, funny, moral, dangerous, and instantly lovable," shared Mazin and Druckmann when the news was first announced. "You can search forever for an actor who effortlessly embodies all of those things, or you can find Isabela Merced right away. We couldn't be prouder to have her join our family."

While promoting her latest film, the Turtles All the Way Down star offered some insights into what viewers can expect in terms of the dynamic between Ellie and Dina – and how the world around them will test their romantic relationship. "I'm so excited for people to see my chemistry with Bella. Bella and I have so much chemistry. From the first day, it was there. There's no work to be done," Merced shared during an interview with Collider, addressing what it was like working with her co-star. Merced added, "I really respect Bella. I just saw 'Catherine Called Birdy' and Bella has such range and just an honesty about their work. I'm learning so much. I'm very honored to be here."

Also joining Pascal & Ramsey for the second season is Kaitlyn Dever (No One Will Save You, Last Man Standing) as Abby, Beef star Young Mazino as Jesse, and Isabela Merced (Madame Web, Maya and the Three) as Dina, Danny Ramirez (Top Gun: Maverick, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier) as Manny, Ariela Barer (How to Blow Up a Pipeline, Runaways) as Mel, Tati Gabrielle (You, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina) as Nora, Spencer Lord (Riverdale, Family Law) as Owen, and Emmy Award-winner & SCTV Legend Catherine O'Hara (Schitt's Creek) in an undisclosed role. Behind the camera, Mazin and Druckmann will be joined by Peter Hoar (S01E03: "Long, Long Time") are Mark Mylod (HBO's Succession), Nina Lopez-Corrado (HBO's Perry Mason), Stephen Williams (HBO's Watchmen) and Kate Herron (Loki).

The Last of Us: Craig Mazin on Season 2 & Beyond

In an interview with Variety from Summer 2023, Mazin confirmed that Season 3 will happen (as long as the viewers keep watching), addressed the possibility of familiar faces returning in flashbacks (and why they have no plans to mess with that "beautiful" episode), and more:

"The Last of Us" Season 3 Will Happen As Long As Viewers Keep Watching: "It's going to be more than one season. There's more story, so this show will not end with Season 2 unless people don't watch it, and we'll get canceled. Barring that, we will be doing some things exactly the way they were in the game. We're going to do other things that are in the game, and we're gonna do some things that are in the game, but we're gonna do them differently in our own method. No matter if you have played the game or not. You will be surprised as the season unfolds. We have some interesting twists and turns."

Could Melanie Lynskey, Storm Reid & Others Return via Flashbacks? "There's always a chance for everything. With us, you never know, and we obviously don't confine ourselves by timelines. People who are dead sometimes reappear, and sometimes we meet people that we didn't even know, and then we find out that they are somebody."

Mazin on Why There Won't Be Another Bill (Nick Offerman) & Frank (Murray Bartlett) Episode: "What you won't see is, for instance, another very special episode with Bill and Frank; we aren't going to milk it. When we do something that we think is beautiful, we let it be as it is and find other beautiful things to do."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!