The Last of Us Season 2: Dever Clears Up Rumor, Talks Approach to Abby

Kaitlyn Dever discusses Abby and clears up a rumor about filming HBO's Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey-starring The Last of Us Season 2.

Last week, we looked at what Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann had to share about the casting of Kaitlyn Dever as Abby in the upcoming second season of Pedro Pascal (Joel) and Bella Ramsey (Ellie)-starring The Last of Us. Now, we're getting a chance to hear from Dever regarding how they're handling the pressure of portraying a character that video game fans have very strong (and sometimes insulting and abusive) feelings on. But there was one issue in particular that Dever wanted to address during their interview with Variety in support of the Netflix series Apple Cider Vinegar. There were previous reports that Dever needed extra security on the set while filming the second season due to the hate that Dever was receiving from some fans who either hated the character or took issue with how the character was being adapted. Before addressing her approach to Abby, Dever made it clear that wasn't personal reporting. "Well, firstly, I have to say, actually, that's not true, and I didn't ever personally say that. I know that was said a while ago, and it is not true."

"Being a part of such a big and very, very loved franchise, it is something that I haven't ever done before, and I'm learning every day just how to move forward in this new world that is the 'Last of Us' fandom. I think it is always hard stepping into that, especially because it's already had its [first] season, and I'm the newbie to the world," Dever shared regarding their approach to bringing Abby to live-action life. "But I think that I'm almost treating it and approaching it like I do with everything, which is just wanting to come at it with authenticity and honesty and trying to be as organic as I can when approaching the role and bringing my own sort of energy to it if that makes sense. I want to do the character justice, and I hope that people enjoy what I do with that.

With Season 2 set to hit HBO & Max screens in 2025, Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey will be joined this season by Gabriel Luna as Tommy, Rutina Wesley as Maria, Kaitlyn Dever as Abby, Isabela Merced as Dina, Young Mazino as Jesse, Ariela Barer as Mel, Tati Gabrielle as Nora, Spencer Lord as Owen, Jeffrey Wright as Isaac, Danny Ramirez as Manny, and Catherine O'Hara. Behind the camera, Mazin and Druckmann will be joined by Peter Hoar (S01E03: "Long, Long Time") are Mark Mylod (HBO's Succession), Nina Lopez-Corrado (HBO's Perry Mason), Stephen Williams (HBO's Watchmen) and Kate Herron (Loki).

HBO's The Last of Us is written and executive-produced by Mazin and Druckmann. The series is a co-production with Sony Pictures Television and is also executive-produced by Carolyn Strauss, Jacqueline Lesko, Cecil O'Connor, Asad Qizilbash, Carter Swan, and Evan Wells. PlayStation Productions, Word Games, The Mighty Mint, and Naughty Dog serve as the production companies.

