Posted in: HBO, Max, TV | Tagged: the last of us

The Last of Us Season 2 Image Gallery Spotlights New & Familiar Faces

HBO released a new image gallery for Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann's Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey-starring The Last of Us Season 2 - here's a look!

With only a little more than a month to go until HBO and Craig Mazin & Neil Druckmann's Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey-starring The Last of Us Season 2 premieres, fans are expecting to get their best look yet at what's to come this weekend during SXSW – basically, back to where it all began. To help set the mood, HBO released a new set of images offering fresh looks at some new and familiar faces:

With Season 2 set to hit HBO & Max screens in April 2025, Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey will be joined this season by Gabriel Luna as Tommy, Rutina Wesley as Maria, Kaitlyn Dever as Abby, Isabela Merced as Dina, Young Mazino as Jesse, Ariela Barer as Mel, Tati Gabrielle as Nora, Spencer Lord as Owen, Jeffrey Wright as Isaac, Danny Ramirez as Manny, and Catherine O'Hara as Joel's therapist. In addition, Joe Pantoliano, Alanna Ubach, Ben Ahlers, Hettienne Park, Robert John Burke, and Noah Lamanna have joined the cast. Behind the camera, Mazin and Druckmann will be joined by Peter Hoar (S01E03: "Long, Long Time") are Mark Mylod (HBO's Succession), Nina Lopez-Corrado (HBO's Perry Mason), Stephen Williams (HBO's Watchmen) and Kate Herron (Loki).

Pantoliano is set to play Eugene, a character referenced in the video game but now set to be fully fleshed out during the second season of the live-action series. Burke is set to play Seth, who runs a bar in the Jackson, Wyoming, community where Ellie and Joel live following the events of the first season. Lamanna is set as Kat, who dated Ellie before the events of the second video game. As for new additions to the story's cast, Ubach has been tapped to play a character named Hanrahan, while Ahlers plays a character named Burton, and Park is set for a character named Elise.

HBO's The Last of Us is written and executive-produced by Mazin and Druckmann. The series is a co-production with Sony Pictures Television and is also executive-produced by Carolyn Strauss, Jacqueline Lesko, Cecil O'Connor, Asad Qizilbash, Carter Swan, and Evan Wells. PlayStation Productions, Word Games, The Mighty Mint, and Naughty Dog serve as the production companies.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!