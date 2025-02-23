Posted in: HBO, Max, TV | Tagged: the last of us

The Last of Us Season 2: Kaitlyn Dever on Final Filming Day, Castmates

The Last of Us star Kaitlyn Dever on why she can't remember her final day of filming Season 2 and joining the show's "beautiful family."

As much as the excitement has been for the second season of Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann's The Last of Us, the next chapter in Joel's (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie's (Bella Ramsey) respective journeys shifted things into overdrive after announcing last week that Season 2 would kick off on April 13th. Earlier tonight, Kaitlyn Dever (Abby) had some thoughts to share during the SAG Awards red carpet pre-show. In the clip below, Dever can't reveal what her final day was like filming – but not because of spoilers or NDAs. "I can't remember. Honestly, that's not because I was told I can't literally say a word about the show, but I genuinely can't remember. It was like a really crazy time, and I was – I feel like I was floating through set, truly, so my memory on it is a bit lost," Dever explained. "But I can say that I love the cast so much. It's such a wonderful group of people that I really love working with, and it's nice to know that you're getting into something like that with such a beautiful family. It's really wonderful."

Here's a look at what Dever had to share (at least, what she was allowed to share and could remember) during tonight's SAG Awards red carpet pre-show about the second season of HBO's The Last of Us:

Speaking with Deadline Hollywood during a red-carpet premiere for HBO's The White Lotus Season 3, HBO EVP and Head of Drama Francesca Orsi offered an interesting tease about what viewers can expect when the series returns – and how it's presented. "There's certain elements in terms of the various factions that are competing for survival that reveal themselves as a really intriguing survivalist group, and I think they just have a quality to them that feels distinct in how they present it," Orsi shared. "There's a certain way [the show] is presenting them in wardrobe and makeup that feels really different than the average person." In terms of the long-term plans for the series, Orsi shared that it's looking like Mazin and Druckmann's vision of four seasons will be what ends up playing out. "We don't have a complete or final plan, but I think it's looking like four seasons. I wouldn't want to confirm that, but it's looking like this season and then two more seasons after this, and we're done."

With Season 2 set to hit HBO & Max screens in April 2025, Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey will be joined this season by Gabriel Luna as Tommy, Rutina Wesley as Maria, Kaitlyn Dever as Abby, Isabela Merced as Dina, Young Mazino as Jesse, Ariela Barer as Mel, Tati Gabrielle as Nora, Spencer Lord as Owen, Jeffrey Wright as Isaac, Danny Ramirez as Manny, and Catherine O'Hara. Behind the camera, Mazin and Druckmann will be joined by Peter Hoar (S01E03: "Long, Long Time") are Mark Mylod (HBO's Succession), Nina Lopez-Corrado (HBO's Perry Mason), Stephen Williams (HBO's Watchmen) and Kate Herron (Loki).

HBO's The Last of Us is written and executive-produced by Mazin and Druckmann. The series is a co-production with Sony Pictures Television and is also executive-produced by Carolyn Strauss, Jacqueline Lesko, Cecil O'Connor, Asad Qizilbash, Carter Swan, and Evan Wells. PlayStation Productions, Word Games, The Mighty Mint, and Naughty Dog serve as the production companies.

