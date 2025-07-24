Posted in: Amazon Studios, Conventions, Critical Role, Events, san diego comic con, Tabletop, TV | Tagged: The Legend of Vox Machina

The Legend of Vox Machina Confirmed For Fifth Season

Amazon MGM Studios had some good news for The Legend of Vox Machina fans, as they confirmed the series has been renewed for a fifth season. The word came down during their panel at San Diego Comic-Con 2025 today, and was later confirmed by Critical Role on their own channels. It will, however, be the final season, as evething will wrap up that year while they move forward with The Mighty Nein! The news came with a trailer for Season 4, in which we see our band of heroes talking to Gilmore about trying to find more info aboiut The Whispered One. Enjoy the trailer above as Season 4 will arrive sometime in 2026.

The Legend of Vox Machina Renewed For Season 5

In Season Three, the Chroma Conclave's path of destruction spread like wildfire while the Cinder King hunted down Vox Machina. Our lovable band of misfits ultimately saved their loved ones, Tal'Dorei, and all of Exandria, but also suffered heavy losses. Season Four finds our heroes scattered across the globe on separate journeys, but when a cataclysmic threat befalls Exandria – they must reunite to face a foe darker than they could imagine.

"A huge congratulations to our creative collaborators at Critical Role and Titmouse for bringing the incredible story of The Legend of Vox Machina to life for our global Prime Video customers," said Melissa Wolfe, Head of Animation, Amazon MGM Studios. "Achieving five seasons is a significant milestone for everyone involved, and we can't wait for fans to experience what we have planned for the epic fifth and final season of The Legend of Vox Machina on Prime Video."

"It's so rare for any television series to get to tell a complete story, beginning to end, exactly as it was envisioned," said executive producers and Critical Role co-founders Sam Riegel and Travis Willingham. "We're so grateful to our fans, the critters, our partners at Prime Video, and the original Kickstarter backers for bringing this show to life, and turning the numbskulls of Vox Machina into animation legends."

