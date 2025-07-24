Posted in: Amazon Studios, Conventions, Critical Role, Events, san diego comic con, TV | Tagged: The Mighty Nein

Second Critical Role Series The Mighty Nein! a Release Date

Critical Role's second animated series, The Mighty Nein, has a release date and a new trailer, revealed during San Diego Comic-Con

Article Summary The Mighty Nein animated series gets a Prime Video release date for this November.

New trailer revealed at San Diego Comic-Con teases beloved characters and thrilling new adventures.

Based on Critical Role's hit second D&D campaign, following Vox Machina's successful adaptation.

The Mighty Nein promises epic quests, a mysterious relic, and unforgettable outcasts banding together.

During their San Diego Comic-Con 2025 panel, Amazon MGM Studios revealed the official release date for the second Critical Role animated series, The Mighty Nein! Probably one of the most anticipated debuts for 2025, especially following the success of The Legend of Vox Machina (which we'll get to later), the series has been confirmed for a debut on November 19, 2025. If you're not familiar with this story, these are the characters and adventures from their second Dungeons & Dragons liveplay campaign after Vox Machina wrapped up. The trailer, which you can check out here, shows off six of the characters being questioned by guards, as they possibly form a group known as The Sensual Seven. Enjoy the trailer as we eagerly wait to see more footage from what we personally believe is the best CR series to date.

The Mighty Nein!

The Mighty Nein! is an hour-long new animated series from the team at Critical Role, who also created the critically acclaimed series, The Legend of Vox Machina. The Mighty Nein follows a group of fugitives and outcasts, bound by secrets and scars. But when a powerful arcane relic known as "The Beacon" falls into dangerous hands, they must learn to work together to save the realm and stop reality itself from unraveling.

The Mighty Nein! is an Amazon MGM Studios, Critical Role, and Titmouse production for Prime Video. The series stars Critical Role founders and cast members Laura Bailey (The Last of Us: Part II), Taliesin Jaffe (World of Warcraft), Ashley Johnson (The Last of Us), Liam O'Brien (Marvel's Avengers), Matthew Mercer (Baldur's Gate 3), Marisha Ray (Fallout 76), Sam Riegel (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles), and Travis Willingham (Marvel's Avengers). The Critical Role cast serves as executive producers alongside Tasha Huo (Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft) who also serves as showrunner, Chris Prynoski (Metalocalypse), Shannon Prynoski (Fairfax), Antonio Canobbio (Star Trek: Lower Decks), and Ben Kalina (Big Mouth).

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!