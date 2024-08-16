Posted in: CW, streaming, TV | Tagged: cw, The Librarians, The Librarians: The Next Chapter

The Librarians: The Next Chapter: "Exciting News" From Dean Devlin?

Showrunner/EP Dean Devlin teased having some "exciting news" next week - could it be about the future of The Librarians: The Next Chapter?

Friday did not start off well for fans of the franchise who were looking forward to seeing Showrunner and EP Dean Devlin's The Librarians: The Next Chapter premiere on October 24th (paired with the final season of Superman & Lois). Reports hit that the CW had pulled the show from its fall schedule – running the unscripted reality series The Wranglers in its place. Even more concerning were the reports that the network had pulled the series "indefinitely." Well, it looks like Devlin might be hinting at some good news on the way – taking to social media to share, "Exciting news next week!!! Stay tuned!!!"

Here's a look at Devlin's tweet from this afternoon – hopefully the sign of hope that fans are hoping for:

Exciting news next week!!! Stay tuned!!! — Dean Devlin (@Dean_Devlin) August 16, 2024 Show Full Tweet

"The Librarians: The Next Chapter" is a spinoff of the original TV series "The Librarians," which followed the adventures of the custodians of a magical repository of the world's most powerful and dangerous supernatural artifacts. The new series centers on Vikram (Callum McGowan), a "Librarian" from the past, who time traveled to the present and now finds himself stuck here. When he returns to his castle, which is now a museum, he inadvertently releases magic across the continent. He is given a new team to help him clean up the mess he made, forming a new team of Librarians.

The series stars Callum McGowan as Vikram Chamberlain; Jessica Green as Charlie Cornwall, the Guardian; Olivia Morris as Lysa Pascal, The Scientist; and Bluey Robinson as Connor Green, the Historian. Dean Devlin serves as showrunner and executive producer, with Marc Roskin and Rachel Olschan-Wilson of Electric Entertainment also executive-producing. Noah Wyle also serves as executive producer – with Mark Franco of Electric Entertainment and Jonathan English of Balkanic Media also producing.

