The Librarians: The Next Chapter S01E08 Preview; Devlin's S02 Tease

Along with our The Librarians: The Next Chapter S01E08 preview, Showrunner Dean Devlin teases that tonight will connect to Season 2.

Article Summary The Librarians: The Next Chapter S01E08 features a bachelorette party gone wrong.

Showrunner Dean Devlin teases information in tonight’s episode will tie into Season 2.

Check out the overview, image gallery, episode trailer, and two sneak peeks before it hit screens.

The TNT series has already been given the green light for a second season.

That's the thing about bachelorette parties. They can get pretty wild, especially when the alcohol starts flowing. That's what the team finds itself facing in tonight's episode of TNT and Showrunner and EP Dean Devlin's The Librarians: The Next Chapter, S01E08: "And the Hangover From Hell." Except that the vast majority of bachelorette parties out there don't come with the added danger of magic, not a good thing to have in play when you end up blackout drunk and hungover. But before you get a chance to check out the official overview, image gallery, episode trailer, and three sneak peeks, Devlin dropped a ten-ton tease that some information during tonight's episode will be important for the second season. Hmmm…

Here's a look at Devlin's heads-up from earlier today, followed by a look ahead to tonight's episode:

The Librarians: The Next Chapter S01E08: "And the Hangover From Hell" Preview

The Librarians: The Next Chapter Season 1 Episode 8: "And the Hangover From Hell" – After a wild bachelorette party with Lysa's (Olivia Morris) childhood best friend, the team wakes up in rough shape and hungover, with no idea how they ended up where they are. Written by Rebecca Rosenberg.

Looks like we are in for a challenging puzzle on tonight's #TheLibrarians: The Next Chapter. See you there. pic.twitter.com/TQvX3rrxDP — Dean Devlin (@Dean_Devlin) July 7, 2025 Show Full Tweet

TNT's The Librarians: The Next Chapter centers on Vikram Chamberlain (Callum McGowan), a "Librarian" from the past who time-traveled from 1847 and now finds himself stuck in the present. When Vikram returns to his castle in Belgrade, Serbia, and discovers that it is now a museum, he inadvertently releases magic across the continent. With the help of a new team of eclectic heroes, including a savant in world history, a scientific genius, and a highly skilled Guardian, Vikram has only six months to clean up the mess he made.

Throughout the season, the team will embark on fantastical adventures, including a surprise reroute to a manor where Agatha Christie-styled murders take place, a time-travel back to the days of King Arthur at Camelot, and even an encounter with the first-ever vampire. Joining McGowan are Jessica Green (The Outpost), Olivia Morris (Hotel Portofino), and Bluey Robinson (Britannia). In addition, Caroline Loncq (Mammals) guest stars, with Christian Kane also guest-starring, reprising his role as Jacob Stone.

TNT's The Librarians: The Next Chapter is produced by Electric Entertainment. Dean Devlin serves as showrunner and executive producer alongside Marc Roskin and Rachel Olschan-Wilson of Electric Entertainment. Noah Wyle serves as producer, with Mark Franco of Electric Entertainment and Jonathan English of Balkanic Media also producing.

