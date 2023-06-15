Posted in: Netflix, Preview, streaming, Trailer, TV | Tagged: Michael Connelly, netflix, preview, season 2, The Lincoln Lawyer, trailer

The Lincoln Lawyer Season 2 Part 1 Trailer, Images Hit The Streets

With Season 2 Part 1 hitting the streets on July 6th, here's the official trailer & preview images for Netflix's The Lincoln Lawyer.

With less than a month to go until the 10-episode second season of Netflix's The Lincoln Lawyer hits our screens on July 6th, the streaming service is giving viewers a better look at what they can expect with the release of an official trailer for Season 2 Part 1, as well as poster key art and a new set of preview images. Based on Michael Connelly's fourth novel in the series (The Fifth Witness), the series return will time-jump six months to find Manuel Garcia-Rulfo's Mickey Haller actually… enjoying some success? Joining Garcia-Rulfo are Neve Campbell (Maggie McPherson), Becki Newton (Lorna), Jazz Raycole (Izzy), Angus Sampson (Cisco), and more – and based on the emotional connection Haller has with a new case, it looks like he could use the help of some familiar faces.

With the first part of the second season hitting on July 6th, here's a look at the official trailer for Netflix's The Lincoln Lawyer:

"The first season, we find Mickey at a low place in his life. Now we see him on a high because of all the fame from [the Trevor Elliott trial]," Garcia-Rulfo shared with EW in a recent interview. "The stakes are higher because love is involved. [Mickey] gets attached to this woman emotionally, and then he has to defend her, so it becomes more personal." And that brings chef & community advocate (and Mickey's new love interest) Lisa Trammell (Lana Parrilla) onto the scene. "What I really liked about the dynamic with [Lisa] is he has only had eyes for Lorna [Becki Newton] or Maggie [Neve Campbell], so I wanted to play him when he's off his game. Especially because Lana is such a strong woman and actress," the actor added. Now, here's a look at the newest set of preview images released:

Dailyn Rodriguez (Queen of the South, The Night Shift) joins the series as co-showrunner & executive producer, with series co-developer (alongside David E. Kelley) Ted Humphrey returning as co-showrunner & executive producer. Kelley, Humphrey, Connelly, Rodriguez, Ross Fineman, Barry Jossen, and Tana Jamieson serve as executive producers, with the streaming series stemming from A+E Studios.

