The Lord of the Rings: Bower, Marsan Join "Rings of Power" Season 3

Jamie Campbell Bower and Eddie Marsan have joined the cast of Prime Video's The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 3.

The third season unfolds amid the epic War of the Elves and Sauron’s quest to forge the One Ring.

Pre-production is underway at Shepperton Studios outside London, with filming set to begin this spring.

Season 2 delivered intense struggles in Middle-earth, raising the stakes for the next thrilling saga.

Earlier this month, the word came down that Patrick McKay and JD Payne's The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power would be back on Prime Video for a third season. Currently in pre-production at Shepperton Studios outside London, filming on the third season is expected to kick off this spring. Jumping forward several years from the events of season 2, season 3 takes place at the height of the War of the Elves and Sauron, as the Dark Lord seeks to craft the One Ring that will give him the edge he needs to win the war and conquer all Middle-earth at last. Earlier today, we learned that Jamie Campbell Bower (Stranger Things) and Eddie Marsan (Ray Donovan) have joined the cast for the upcoming season – with Bower set as a series regular and Marsan set for a recurring role.

A Look Back at The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 2

Sauron has returned. Cast out by Galadriel, without army or ally, the rising Dark Lord must now rely on his own cunning to rebuild his strength and oversee the creation of the Rings of Power, which will allow him to bind all the peoples of Middle-earth to his sinister will. Building on Season 1's epic scope and ambition, Season 2 of Amazon's "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" plunges even its most beloved and vulnerable characters into a rising tide of darkness, challenging each to find their place in a world that is increasingly on the brink of calamity. Elves and dwarves, orcs and men, wizards and Harfoots… as friendships are strained and kingdoms begin to fracture, the forces of good will struggle ever more valiantly to hold on to what matters to them most of all… each other.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 2 was executive produced by showrunners Payne, McKay, Lindsey Weber, Callum Greene, Justin Doble, Jason Cahill, and Gennifer Hutchison – along with co-executive producer & lead director Charlotte Brändström. Kate Hazell and Helen Shang also produced – with co-producers Clare Buxton, Andrew Lee, Glenise Mullins, and Matthew Penry-Davey. Brändström directed four episodes, with Sanaa Hamri (The Wheel of Time) and Louise Hooper (Flesh and Blood) each directing two episodes.

