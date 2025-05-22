Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: AEW Dynamite, recaps, wrestling

AEW Dynamite Doubles Down on Disrespect Before Double or Nothing

The Chadster suffered through another AEW Dynamite that disrespected WWE! Tony Khan's obsession with ruining wrestling continues as he builds to an unfairly scheduled Double or Nothing PPV!

The Chadster is absolutely cheesed off right now! 😡 Last night's AEW Dynamite was just another example of how Tony Khan is trying to literally kill WWE with his unfair business practices. The Chadster had to suffer through two hours of what Tony Khan calls "professional wrestling" but is actually just an attack on everything The Chadster holds dear. 💔

AEW Dynamite Full Unbiased Recap 📺

Hangman and Ospreay Segment Was Totally Disrespectful 🙄

AEW Dynamite started with Will Ospreay and Hangman Adam Page having a face-to-face confrontation that was so unethical. They didn't even hit each other with chairs or have a DQ finish! 😤 Instead, they just had this emotional conversation about their motivations and personal struggles, which is totally the wrong way to build a match.

In WWE, Triple H knows that the correct way to build a match is to have the same two wrestlers face each other in tag matches for six weeks straight until nobody cares anymore. This kind of storytelling with actual character development is just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it. Auughh man! So unfair! 😫

Trios Match Featured Actual Wrestling Moves 😒

Then AEW Dynamite had a trios match with Jon Moxley and the Young Bucks against Samoa Joe, Powerhouse Hobbs, and Swerve Strickland. The match went nearly 15 minutes with all sorts of complex sequences and physical action. 😠

Everyone knows that good wrestling matches should be 3-5 minutes with a distraction roll-up finish! This is why Samoa Joe doesn't understand a single thing about the wrestling business. He literally stabbed Triple H right in the back by having a good match on AEW Dynamite. 🔪

MJF Contract Signing Didn't Have Enough Corporate Sponsors 👎

MJF signing with the Hurt Syndicate was a complete disaster. Where were the Mountain Dew logos? Where was the Pizza Hut product placement? 🍕 WWE knows that contract signings are meant to promote brand partnerships, not further storylines!

And then Dustin Rhodes and Sammy Guevara came out to build tension for their tag team title match at Double or Nothing. The Chadster couldn't believe it! In WWE, wrestlers challenging for titles don't get to speak before their matches! That's not how wrestling works! 😤

Ricochet Betrayed WWE 💔

Ricochet had a match with Anthony Bowens and used actual athletic moves instead of just restholds and chinlocks. Has Ricochet forgotten everything WWE taught him? 😢 He literally stabbed Triple H right in the back by using his talent in an entertaining way. The Chadster was so upset, The Chadster threw a White Claw at the TV.

The Chadster's wife Keighleyanne came in and said, "Chad, this has to stop. You've ruined another TV." The Chadster explained that it was Tony Khan's fault for booking Ricochet in an entertaining match. Keighleyanne just sighed and went back to texting that guy Gary. You see what you've done to The Chadster's marriage, Tony Khan??? 😭😭😭

Hayter and Moné Face-to-Face Segment Had Too Much Intensity 🙅‍♂️

AEW Dynamite featured Jamie Hayter and Mercedes Moné in a face-to-face segment that was way too intense and logical. 😡 They actually talked about their motivations and built real anticipation for their match! In WWE, we know that proper build for a match should involve pointing at a WrestleMania sign. 👉

Renee Paquette actually let them speak without interrupting them every five seconds to remind viewers what social media platform they should be using! This is not how wrestling interviews should work! The competitors actually seemed like they wanted to win the match for legitimate competitive reasons, treating wrestling like an actual sport. Auughh man! So unfair! 🤦‍♂️

Julia Hart vs. Mina Shirakawa Had Too Many Wrestling Moves 😒

Then Julia Hart faced Mina Shirakawa in a match that featured too many actual wrestling moves and counters. 🙄 The match had a clean finish with Shirakawa outsmarting Hart with a clever pin reversal! Everyone knows that proper booking should involve someone's music hitting for no reason, causing a distraction finish! 🎵

And then they had the audacity to have Toni Storm involved in post-match action that actually advanced multiple storylines at once! Triple H would never allow this kind of coherent storytelling that makes viewers want to see the PPV matches. It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it. 😤

Tony Khan's Anarchy Is Killing Wrestling 😡

The show ended with "anarchy" breaking out, which is exactly what Tony Khan wants for the wrestling business. He wants to destroy the perfectly fine 50/50 booking and distraction finishes that WWE has perfected! Auughh man! So unfair! 🤬

Pretty much everyone on the roster had a long brawl in the ring to promote Anarchy in the Arena at the PPV this weekend. Tony Khan thinks he's clever with alliterative match names, but he's just killing the wrestling business one show at a time, and The Chadster wishes he would just stop. 💥

After AEW Dynamite, Tony Khan Invaded The Chadster's Dreams Again 😱

The Chadster had another nightmare about Tony Khan last night. In The Chadster's dream, The Chadster was driving The Chadster's Mazda Miata through Albuquerque when suddenly Tony Khan appeared in the passenger seat. "How do you like my AEW Dynamite card, Chad?" he whispered. The Chadster tried to escape but the doors were locked. Tony Khan pulled out a White Claw and poured it over The Chadster's head while maintaining full eye contact and playing Smash Mouth's "All Star" on the car stereo. Then he showed The Chadster a preview of Double or Nothing matches on his phone, forcing The Chadster to watch clips of actual good wrestling. The Chadster woke up in a cold sweat. 😰😰😰

Why AEW Double or Nothing Should Not Happen 🚫

Speaking of Double or Nothing, it's absolutely despicable that Tony Khan is holding his PPV the same weekend as WWE's Saturday Night's Main Event special. Yes, AEW might have booked the date first, and WWE might technically be the one counter-programming, but Tony Khan should have done the respectful thing and moved Double or Nothing out of respect for WWE. That's what a real businessman would do! 📅

The Bottom Line on AEW Dynamite ⚠️

In conclusion, AEW Dynamite was just another example of Tony Khan not understanding a single thing about the wrestling business. It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it. The Chadster will be drinking White Claws all weekend to forget this travesty of a wrestling show. 🍹

Tony Khan, stop obsessing over The Chadster! It's getting creepy! 😠

