The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 3 Announced: Details

Prime Video officially renewed The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, with Season 3 pre-production underway (and a time jump on the way).

It's official! Patrick McKay and JD Payne's The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power will be back on Prime Video for a third season, with the announcement (and some early details) released earlier today. Currently in pre-production at Shepperton Studios outside London, filming on the third season is expected to kick off this spring. One thing that's clear from the logline that was released is that a time jump is on the way: "Jumping forward several years from the events of season 2, season 3 takes place at the height of the War of the Elves and Sauron, as the Dark Lord seeks to craft the One Ring that will give him the edge he needs to win the war and conquer all Middle-earth at last."

Charlotte Brändström returns to direct and serve as an executive producer, with Sanaa Hamri also returning to direct, and director Stefan Schwartz joining the series. "'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' continues to captivate audiences worldwide, and we're thrilled that a third season is underway," said Vernon Sanders, head of television for Amazon MGM Studios. "The creative team has an extraordinary vision of what's to come with stories that have left us enchanted and enthralled. We look forward to continuing this epic journey for our global customers, delving even deeper into the legendary tales that shaped Middle-earth."

Sauron has returned. Cast out by Galadriel, without army or ally, the rising Dark Lord must now rely on his own cunning to rebuild his strength and oversee the creation of the Rings of Power, which will allow him to bind all the peoples of Middle-earth to his sinister will. Building on Season 1's epic scope and ambition, Season 2 of Amazon's "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" plunges even its most beloved and vulnerable characters into a rising tide of darkness, challenging each to find their place in a world that is increasingly on the brink of calamity. Elves and dwarves, orcs and men, wizards and Harfoots… as friendships are strained and kingdoms begin to fracture, the forces of good will struggle ever more valiantly to hold on to what matters to them most of all… each other.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 2 was executive produced by showrunners Payne, McKay, Lindsey Weber, Callum Greene, Justin Doble, Jason Cahill, and Gennifer Hutchison – along with co-executive producer & lead director Charlotte Brändström. Kate Hazell and Helen Shang also produced – with co-producers Clare Buxton, Andrew Lee, Glenise Mullins, and Matthew Penry-Davey. Brändström directed four episodes, with Sanaa Hamri (The Wheel of Time) and Louise Hooper (Flesh and Blood) each directing two episodes.

