Posted in: Amazon Studios, TV | Tagged: lord of the rings, the rings of power

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 3 Set for November

Prime Video announced that the third season of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power will make its debut on Wednesday, November 11th.

Article Summary Prime Video set The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 3 premiere for Wednesday, November 11.

The Lord of the Rings series got its Season 3 date during Prime Video’s Upfronts 2026 presentation.

Amazon MGM Studios says The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power remains one of Prime Video’s biggest hits.

Season 3 casting updates include Andrew Richardson, Zubin Varla, Adam Young, Jamie Campbell Bower, and Eddie Marsan.

During today's Upfronts 2026 presentation, Prime Video announced that the third season of Patrick McKay and JD Payne's The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power would officially start hitting screens beginning on November 11th. "From the very beginning, this series has embodied the scale, ambition, and cinematic storytelling that define Prime Video's biggest global series," said Peter Friedlander, Head of Global Television, Amazon MGM Studios. "The extraordinary response from millions of fans around the world has made it clear that this journey through Middle-earth continues to resonate, and that momentum has only grown heading into Season Three." Here's a look at the new image that was released:

Previously, fans learned that Andrew Richardson (Ponies), Zubin Varla (Andor), and Adam Young (Masters of the Air) had joined Jamie Campbell Bower (Stranger Things) and Eddie Marsan (Ray Donovan) had joined the cast of the third season. Now, here's a look back at the Season 3 wrap video that was shared near the end of last year:

That is a picture wrap on Season 3! pic.twitter.com/Ir1rg9FETP — The Lord of the Rings (@TheRingsofPower) December 10, 2025 Show Full Tweet

A Look Back at The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 2

Sauron has returned. Cast out by Galadriel, without army or ally, the rising Dark Lord must now rely on his own cunning to rebuild his strength and oversee the creation of the Rings of Power, which will allow him to bind all the peoples of Middle-earth to his sinister will. Building on Season 1's epic scope and ambition, Season 2 of Amazon's The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power plunges even its most beloved and vulnerable characters into a rising tide of darkness, challenging each to find their place in a world that is increasingly on the brink of calamity. Elves and dwarves, orcs and men, wizards and Harfoots… as friendships are strained and kingdoms begin to fracture, the forces of good will struggle ever more valiantly to hold on to what matters to them most of all… each other.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 2 was executive produced by showrunners Payne, McKay, Lindsey Weber, Callum Greene, Justin Doble, Jason Cahill, and Gennifer Hutchison – along with co-executive producer & lead director Charlotte Brändström. Kate Hazell and Helen Shang also produced, with co-producers Clare Buxton, Andrew Lee, Glenise Mullins, and Matthew Penry-Davey. Brändström directed four episodes, with Sanaa Hamri (The Wheel of Time) and Louise Hooper (Flesh and Blood) each directing two episodes.

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