The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 3 Wrap Video Released

Prime Video announced that production on Patrick McKay and JD Payne's The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 3 has wrapped.

When the third season of Patrick McKay and JD Payne's The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power premieres, the action will jump ahead several years from the events of season 2. Taking place at the height of the War of the Elves and Sauron, the Dark Lord seeks to craft the One Ring that will give him the edge he needs to win the war and conquer all Middle-earth at last. With a set-up like that, it's understandable why viewers are excited for when the series will make its return to Prime Video. They have some good news in that regard, with the streaming service posting a behind-the-scenes look at the cast and crew, announcing that production on the third season has wrapped.

Previously, fans learned that Andrew Richardson (Ponies), Zubin Varla (Andor), and Adam Young (Masters of the Air) had joined Jamie Campbell Bower (Stranger Things) and Eddie Marsan (Ray Donovan) had joined the cast of the third season.

That is a picture wrap on Season 3! pic.twitter.com/Ir1rg9FETP — The Lord of the Rings (@TheRingsofPower) December 10, 2025 Show Full Tweet

A Look Back at The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 2

Sauron has returned. Cast out by Galadriel, without army or ally, the rising Dark Lord must now rely on his own cunning to rebuild his strength and oversee the creation of the Rings of Power, which will allow him to bind all the peoples of Middle-earth to his sinister will. Building on Season 1's epic scope and ambition, Season 2 of Amazon's "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" plunges even its most beloved and vulnerable characters into a rising tide of darkness, challenging each to find their place in a world that is increasingly on the brink of calamity. Elves and dwarves, orcs and men, wizards and Harfoots… as friendships are strained and kingdoms begin to fracture, the forces of good will struggle ever more valiantly to hold on to what matters to them most of all… each other.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 2 was executive produced by showrunners Payne, McKay, Lindsey Weber, Callum Greene, Justin Doble, Jason Cahill, and Gennifer Hutchison – along with co-executive producer & lead director Charlotte Brändström. Kate Hazell and Helen Shang also produced, with co-producers Clare Buxton, Andrew Lee, Glenise Mullins, and Matthew Penry-Davey. Brändström directed four episodes, with Sanaa Hamri (The Wheel of Time) and Louise Hooper (Flesh and Blood) each directing two episodes.

