Posted in: Paramount+, TV | Tagged: the madison

The Madison Official Teaser Introduces Will Arnett's Dr. Phil Yorn

Debuting on March 14th, Paramount+ released a new teaser for Taylor Sheridan's Michelle Pfeiffer and Kurt Russell-starring The Madison.

Article Summary Paramount+ unveils an exciting teaser for Taylor Sheridan’s new series, The Madison, debuting March 14th.

Michelle Pfeiffer and Kurt Russell lead a cast in a heartfelt family drama spanning Montana and Manhattan.

Will Arnett surprises as recurring NYC therapist Dr. Phil Yorn in a role not previously announced.

The Madison explores love, resilience, and transformation in the latest addition to the Yellowstone universe.

Heading into the weekend, we were treated to our first look at Paramount+ and Taylor Sheridan's "Yellowstone" universe series, The Madison, along with the news that the series would debut on March 14th. Now, we're getting an even better look at the upcoming Michelle Pfeiffer and Kurt Russell-starring series with the release of a date announcement teaser. In the clip above, we're also introduced to a very familiar face who wasn't included in the initial casting news: Will Arnett (Arrested Development), in the recurring guest star role of NYC-based therapist Phil Yorn.

Set to hit the streaming service in March, the series is described as "a profound love story channeled through a deeply personal family drama about resilience and transformation." The streaming series examines the ties that bind families together – even when those ties stretch between Montana and Manhattan – introducing us to the Clyburns in a heartfelt study of grief and human connection. Now, here's an updated look at the image gallery that was released:

Joining Pfeiffer and Russell on the streaming series are Beau Garrett (Firefly Lane), Elle Chapman (A Man Called Otto), Patrick J. Adams (Suits), Amiah Miller (War for the Planet of the Apes), Alaina Pollack (The Surrender), Ben Schnetzer (3 Body Problem), Kevin Zegers (Power), Rebecca Spence (Lady in the Lake), Danielle Vasinova (1923), and Matthew Fox (Lost). Paramount+'s The Madison is executive produced by Taylor Sheridan, David C. Glasser, John Linson, Art Linson, Ron Burkle, David Hutkin, Bob Yari, Christina Voros, Michael Friedman, Michelle Pfeiffer, Kurt Russell, and Keith Cox.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!