The Madison Trailer: Michelle Pfeiffer, Kurt Russell Series Previewed

Debuting March 14, here's the official trailer for Paramount+ and Taylor Sheridan's Michelle Pfeiffer and Kurt Russell-starring The Madison.

Article Summary The Madison premieres March 14 on Paramount+ with Michelle Pfeiffer and Kurt Russell leading the cast.

The newly released official trailer offers an emotional first look at Taylor Sheridan's latest drama series.

This family drama explores themes of resilience, transformation, and deep connections across generations.

The Madison's release schedule includes three episodes on March 14 and the remaining on March 21.

With less than a month to go until Paramount+ and Taylor Sheridan's Michelle Pfeiffer and Kurt Russell-starring The Madison hits our screens, we're getting our best look yet at what the "Yellowstone" universe series has to offer. Along with an official trailer, the release also included a new key art poster and additional preview images. As for when you can expect the series premiere, mark down Saturday, March 14th, for the first three episodes (with the final three episodes set for Saturday, March 21st).

Set to hit the streaming service in March, the series is described as "a profound love story channeled through a deeply personal family drama about resilience and transformation." The streaming series examines the ties that bind families together – even when those ties stretch between Montana and Manhattan – introducing us to the Clyburns in a heartfelt study of grief and human connection. Now, here's a look at the updated image gallery that was released:

Joining Pfeiffer and Russell on the streaming series are Beau Garrett (Firefly Lane), Elle Chapman (A Man Called Otto), Patrick J. Adams (Suits), Amiah Miller (War for the Planet of the Apes), Alaina Pollack (The Surrender), Ben Schnetzer (3 Body Problem), Kevin Zegers (Power), Rebecca Spence (Lady in the Lake), Danielle Vasinova (1923), Matthew Fox (Lost), and Will Arnett (Arrested Development) in the recurring guest star role of NYC-based therapist Phil Yorn. Paramount+'s The Madison is executive produced by Taylor Sheridan, David C. Glasser, John Linson, Art Linson, Ron Burkle, David Hutkin, Bob Yari, Christina Voros, Michael Friedman, Michelle Pfeiffer, Kurt Russell, and Keith Cox.

