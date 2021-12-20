The Masked Singer Previews This Week's Season 6 Christmas Singalong

During this sixth season of FOX's The Masked Singer, viewers have watched a who's who of familiar faces go through the competition only to face their unmaskings. That line-up has included Octopus aka NBA star Dwight Howard, Mother Nature aka Actor Vivica A. Fox, Pufferfish aka Singer Toni Braxton, Dalmatian aka Rapper Tyga, Baby aka Comedian Larry the Cable Guy, Cupcake aka Singer & Songwriter Ruth Pointer, and Hamster aka Actor & Comedian Rob Schneider, and Beach Ball aka TV Personalities Mama June & Honey Boo Boo, Pepper aka Singer Natasha Bedingfield, Jester aka Singer Johnny Rotten, Caterpillar aka TV Host Bobby Berk, Mallard aka TV Reality Personality Willie Robertson, Skunk aka Singer Faith Evans, and Banana Split aka Singer Katherine McPhee & Musician-Composer David Foster. And after last week's Grand Finale, Group A's Bull aka Singer Todrick Hall was added to that list as runner-up, with Group B's Queen of Hearts aka Singer Jewel taking the top honor.

So with all the competition part having wrapped, it's time for host Nick Cannon and panelists Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong, Nicole Scherzinger, and Robin Thicke to usher in a little holiday cheer with this week's "The Masked Singer Christmas Singalong." During the two hours, fan-favorite contestants get into the spirit of the holidays with never-before-seen holiday performances, season bloopers, and exciting behind-the-scenes footage that viewers will be seeing for the first time. As you may have figured out, we have some preview images from the special for you to check out below, and here's a sneak preview to help get you in the holiday mood:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Preview: The Masked Singer Holiday Singalong | Season 6 Ep. 15 | THE MASKED SINGER (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VIrmRFrk0H4)

And just in case you need a recap, here's a look at Jewel being revealed as the winner during last week's Grand Finale round of FOX's The Masked Singer Season 6:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Who Is Behind The Queen Of Hearts Mask? | Grand Finale | THE MASKED SINGER (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=K2H-no53quo)