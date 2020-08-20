The Masked Singer Season 4 Begins Prod, Includes Fan Voting: Report

Less than a month after the celebrity singing competition posted a teaser video for the upcoming fourth season (see below), FOX's The Masked Singer has started back with production as the series looks to return in September. Deadline Hollywood reported exclusively that the series went back into production at Red Studios in Hollywood on Thursday, "with rigorous health and safety protocols in place." Sources say that the network is "working closely" with state and local official health departments and labor unions to maintain a production that is "as safe as possible." One change this season that viewers will definitely want to pay attention to is the virtual audience, where fans can influence the outcome of an episode and the season. Viewers who are part of the virtual audience will be able to vote on their favorite performers, with the votes factoring into who gets eliminated and who moves on.

Last month, FOX released a teaser for the righteously popular singing competition series showcasing a number of clues to get viewers' "dumpster fires of speculation" blazing. A queen bee? Mushrooms on what looks like a salad? A UFO? A diamond in a baseball catcher's glove? Old John Lennon-like glasses? Two old hotel room keys, one with a "34" on it? A bowtie? There are so many that we missed, but you can catch them all (non-Pokemon-style) in the teaser below (and make sure to listen to what host Nick Cannon and panelists Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger, and Robin Thicke have to say):

As for what fans can expect, executive producer Craig Plestis said in an interview earlier this year that he was looking to elevate the "bonkers levels": "I want to increase the bonkers level and keep the production values up. There are things that you're going to see in [Season 4] that you haven't seen anywhere else, not only here but anywhere in the globe," he said.