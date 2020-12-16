The Masked Singer Season 4 Finale Preview: A Winner Will Be Crowned

After a week of holiday festivities, things get serious (but in a fun way) this week as the fourth season of FOX's The Masked Singer wraps up with our "Final Three" of Sun, Crocodile, and Mushroom taking stage one last time with everything on the line. But first, host Nick Cannon and panelists Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong, Nicole Scherzinger, and Robin Thicke take viewers along as they recap the season's best performances as well as its memorable moments. To kick off this preview, here's a look at what's in store when the two-hour finale debuts Wednesday night on FOX:

So who are the final two masks that will join Squiggly Monster aka Bob Saget, Lips aka Wendy Williams, Baby Alien aka Mark Sanchez, Giraffe aka Brian Austin Green, Dragon aka Busta Rhymes, Gremlin aka Mickey Rourke, Snow Owls aka Clint Black & Lisa Hartman Black, Whatchamacallit aka Lonzo Ball, Serpent aka Dr. Elvis Francois, Broccoli aka Paul Anka, Seahorse aka Tori Kelly, Jellyfish aka Chloe Kim, and Popcorn aka Taylor Dayne in the "oh so close" line and who will walk away with the fourth season's Golden Mask Trophy? Here's a look at the official trailer for the season finale, followed by an episode overview and a sneak preview that finds Jeong bringing out the crowns as the race for "The Golden Ear" also reaches its finale:

The Masked Singer season 4, episode 12 "The Road To the Finals -The Last Mask Standing": In the special two-hour finale, relive all the best moments and performances from the entire season. Then, the three finalists perform one last time before all are unmasked and one singer takes home the Golden Mask Trophy. Play alongside host Nick Cannon and panelists Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger, and Robin Thicke as this masked bunch of celebrity singers wearing all-new custom-made costumes perform and America tries to guess who they are.

Our Remaining "The Masked Singer" Season 4 Competitors

To make your lives a little easier and get your Masked Singer scorecard up-to-date for the final round, here's a look at your remaining Season 4 competitors- that's right, your final three that are set to compete in next week's two-hour finale (followed by a few more reminders of the clues that were revealed prior to the series' start):

Sun: "This sun knows how to shine like a torch even during the freezing winter."

Items of Interest: badge with "fun director gold member" on it is shown, a chihuahua, asteroids and planets, a tennis racket, a jaguar, and a Mickey Mouse head

TMS guards are seen poolside sporting floaties, near a pool with a "shallow" end as well as markers for "2 ft." and "7 ft."

Having burned out and spent some time in a "deep depression," Sun had some interesting quotes: "I've had some extreme seasons in life." / "When I sprung into existence, I felt like the center of the universe… at first, stardom was great, but it was a ton of pressure." / "I was frozen, but within the darkness of a quiet place, I transformed into a ray of light."

Stage: "Cuz I Love You" by Lizzo

Costume: "Well, when I put this mask on I felt like it was a reflection of who I am personally, and I like it."

Crocodile: "A special set of keys reversed my game forever. Tic-tac-whoa."

Song: "It's My Life," by Bon Jovi

Strength: "Tough skin"

Weakness: "Quick to snap"

"Quick to snap" Voice-over: "Welcome to lover's lagoon, where soon I'll croon and make you swoon. Becoming the crocodile was a natural selection, because I'm the happiest in water. And ever since I was a kid, growing up in Hollywood surrounded by heartache and instability, I was forced to develop a thick skin. But crocodiles get a bad rap for being cold-blooded, when actually inside I'm a warm, sensitive creature who just wants to be loved back. And I can't wait to share my hidden talent as I make a wicked big splash."

Mushroom: "If you want to know who's behind my mask, you'll need to figure out who's under my hats."

Here's a look back at the preview video showcasing our contestants this season, a group that has sold more than 281 million records worldwide combined, appeared in more than 5,475 episodes of television and 151 films, appeared in five NFL Super Bowls, have four stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and one made the Time 100 Most Influential list. Following that, an earlier-released teaser that contained a ton of clues to get viewers' "dumpster fires of speculation" blazing. A queen bee? Mushrooms on what looks like a salad? A UFO? A diamond in a baseball catcher's glove? Old John Lennon-like glasses? Two old hotel room keys, one with a "34" on it? A bowtie? There are so many that we missed, but you can catch them all (non-Pokemon-style) in the teaser below.