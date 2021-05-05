The Masked Singer Season 5 E10 Previews Spicy 6, Chrissy Metz & More

With less than two hours to go until FOX's The Masked Singer heads back to your screens with the next round in the singing competition series' fifth season, host Nick Cannon, panelists Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong, Nicole Scherzinger, and Robin Thicke, and guest panelist/episode singer Chrissy Metz (This Is Us) are set to welcome the Spicy 6 (Black Swan, Chameleon, Piglet, Robopine, Russian Dolls, and Yeti) back to the stage and one step closer to the ultimate prize: the golden mask trophy. With that in mind, we have a look at images for tonight, followed by three new sneak previews directly from tonight's round and an updated rundown on the clues.

Now here's a look at those new previews that we promised, beginning with a look at Piglet performing "Against All Odds" from Phil Collins. Following that, Cannon steps inside "The Masked Singer Mind Reader" to show us what he's thinking about. And wrapping things up, we have a look at this week's special guest panelist being introduced:

An Updated Look The Masked Singer Season 5 Masks

Here's an updated look at the official key art images for our previously-announced masks as well as "wildcard" contestants, along with accompanying clues videos:

This season, there will also be a masked celebrity known as Cluedle-Doo who will make regular appearances to interrupt the show and offer more clues for the viewers and panel (with their identity revealed by the end of the season)- here's a look:

"I'm so happy to announce a new season of 'The Masked Singer'," said Rob Wade, President, Alternative Entertainment & Specials, FOX Entertainment, in a statement at the time the series was officially renewed. "This show brings joy to so many families across the country, especially during these trying times, and we can't wait to get even more celebrities suited up in crazy costumes for an hour of pure fun every week." Other celebrities who've performed on the popular competition series include Gladys Knight, Donny Osmond, Seal, Patti LaBelle, Drew Carey, Lil Wayne, Mickey Rourke, Rob Gronkowski, Tori Spelling, Dionne Warwick, and more.

Including the wildcard competitors, Season 5 contestants boast a combined 26 Grammy nominations, nine multi-platinum singles, four Academy Award nominations, three Super Bowl appearances, six Gold Medals, and two World Records. FOX's The Masked Singer is produced by FOX Alternative Entertainment. Cannon, Craig Plestis, James Breen, and Rosie Seitchik serve as executive producers, with Breen serving as showrunner. The series is based on the South Korean format created by Mun Hwa Broadcasting Corp. The singing competition series returns in March 2021.