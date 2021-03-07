The Masked Singer: What Viewers Can Expect; Season 5 Masks Updated

With only three days to go until the wildcard round-infused fifth season on FOX's The Masked Singer kicks off (with Claws star Niecy Nash stepping in briefly for host Nick Cannon), Nash and panelists Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong, Nicole Scherzinger, and Robin Thicke are taking viewers behind the scenes on what they can expect (as well as tease some of the unexpected) this go-around. In addition, we've updated our rundown of the season's masks so far with images and videos for Chameleon, Grandpa Monster, Phoenix, Russian Dolls (duet), Black Swan, Raccoon, Porcupine, Seashell, and Snail (as well as the Cluedle-Doo mask)- which you can find just after the first-look at Season 5.

FOX's The Masked Singer returns for a fifth season this week, with the popular singing competition series returning on Wednesday, March 10, with "Season 5 Premiere – Return of the Masks":

Now here's an updated look at the official key art images for our previously-announced masks:

Time for #PhoenixMask to soar. 🔥 Don't miss the season premiere of #TheMaskedSinger March 10 on @FOXTV. pic.twitter.com/rWCjzkNeTi — The Masked Singer (@MaskedSingerFOX) February 27, 2021

And though we don't have an official image yet, here's a look at the Raccoon mask that was revealed courtesy of McCarthy and Hulu along with an intro video; following that, we have the recently-revealed Snail mask and intro video (still waiting on an official image):

#RaccoonMask is sniffing out the competition! 🦝 Catch them during the premiere of #TheMaskedSinger Wednesday on @FOXTV! pic.twitter.com/EoEg8ipvFo — The Masked Singer (@MaskedSingerFOX) March 6, 2021

Will slow and steady win the race? 🐌 Find out when #SnailMask performs on the season premiere of #TheMaskedSinger Wednesday at 8/7c on @FOXTV. pic.twitter.com/xuyFA2GUCX — The Masked Singer (@MaskedSingerFOX) March 5, 2021

This season, there will also be a masked celebrity known as Cluedle-Doo who will make regular appearances to interrupt the show and offer more clues for the viewers and panel (with their identity revealed by the end of the season)- here's a look:

Meet Cluedle-Doo — the bird with all the knowledge. 🔍 Don't miss the season 5 premiere of #TheMaskedSinger March 10 on @FOXTV. pic.twitter.com/ARuXmpIfwo — The Masked Singer (@MaskedSingerFOX) March 2, 2021

Now here's a look at our first five revealed masks in action as they head into the season-opener, "Season 5 Premiere – Return of the Masks" on Wednesday, March 10:

"I'm so happy to announce a new season of 'The Masked Singer'," said Rob Wade, President, Alternative Entertainment & Specials, FOX Entertainment, in a statement at the time the series was officially renewed. "This show brings joy to so many families across the country, especially during these trying times, and we can't wait to get even more celebrities suited up in crazy costumes for an hour of pure fun every week." Other celebrities who've performed on the popular competition series include Gladys Knight, Donny Osmond, Seal, Patti LaBelle, Drew Carey, Lil Wayne, Mickey Rourke, Rob Gronkowski, Tori Spelling, Dionne Warwick, and more.

Including the wildcard competitors, Season 5 contestants boast a combined 26 Grammy nominations, nine multi-platinum singles, four Academy Award nominations, three Super Bowl appearances, six Gold Medals, and two World Records. Here's a look at the early preview released by FOX last month:

FOX's The Masked Singer is produced by FOX Alternative Entertainment. Cannon, Craig Plestis, James Breen, and Rosie Seitchik serve as executive producers, with Breen serving as showrunner. The series is based on the South Korean format created by Mun Hwa Broadcasting Corp. The singing competition series returns in March 2021.