The Morning Show Star Jennifer Aniston Stands By Anti-Anti-Vax Stance

In a recent interview for next month's InStyle magazine cover story, Friends and The Morning Show star Jennifer Aniston made it clear that when it comes to COVID-19, the only folks she wants in her day-to-day life are those who've been vaccinated. "It's a real shame. I've just lost a few people in my weekly routine who have refused or did not disclose [whether or not they had been vaccinated], and it was unfortunate,' she explained. Those individuals were a part of that "large group of people who are anti-vaxxers or just don't listen to the facts"- people that Aniston can't risk her health or the health of those she loves. In addition, Aniston also believes that individuals have a "moral and professional" responsibility to dislcose their vaccination status. "I feel it's your moral and professional obligation to inform since we're not all podded up and being tested every single day," Aniston explained. "It's tricky because everyone is entitled to their own opinion — but a lot of opinions don't feel based in anything except fear or propaganda."

Well, you can only imagine how anti-vaxxers and those who take to social media before taking the time to actually read and process thought about those comments. From the steady stream of conspiracy theories to accusations of passing judgment on others, Aniston wasn't lacking in reactions. And Aniston wasn't lacking in a response that double-downed on her original comments.

On Thursday, Aniston took to Instagram Stories to respond to someone questioning her personal views. In this case, the person (name redacted) wondered why the Friends star was worrying "about the unvaxxed around her" since she was already vaccinated. Aniston's response spoke to the need we all have to remember that mask-wearing, social distancing, and getting vaccinated is as much about keeping those around you healthy as much as it is about yourself. And though a person may be vaccinated, there is still that risk of passing it on to others. "If you have the variant, you are still able to give it to me," Aniston explained, based on current medical research on the virus. "I may get slightly sick but I will not be admitted to a hospital and or die. BUT I CAN give it to someone who does not have the vaccine and whose health is compromised (or has a previous existing condition) — and therefore I would put their lives at risk." Aniston ended her post emphasizing that folks need to be thinking about more than just themselves- and in this pandemic age, that may mean making some tough choices: "We have to care about more than just ourselves."

Bleeding Cool TV on Instagram: For all of the stuff too random and bizarre to make the site, make sure to follow us on Instagram (with an official launch on June 19): Bleeding Cool TV (@bleedingcooltv).

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here.