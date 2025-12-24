Posted in: Disney+, TV, YouTube | Tagged: the muppet show

The Muppet Show: Miss Piggy & Rizzo the Rat Offer Christmas Greetings

With The Muppet Show set to return this February, Miss Piggy and Rizzo the Rat are checking in to offer everyone some Christmas cheer.

Article Summary The Muppet Show returns with a special event featuring Sabrina Carpenter as guest star in 2026.

Miss Piggy and Rizzo the Rat share festive Christmas greetings from the Muppet main stage.

A special nod to The Muppet Christmas Carol appears in new holiday messages from the Muppets.

Miss Piggy made headlines at Carpenter’s LA show, leading to fun onstage Muppet antics.

Earlier this year, we learned that Kermit, Miss Piggy, and the beloved Muppet gang would be throwing open the doors to The Muppet Show once again for a brand-new special event, promising music, comedy, and a whole lot of chaos. On February 4th, our felt friends will be joined by their very special guest, music powerhouse Sabrina Carpenter, as they play the music, light the lights, and get things started on a Muppet show… in 2026. With that in mind, it seems only right that Miss Piggy and Rizzo the Rat are offering holiday greetings from the main stage of the famed theater. Heck, we even get a very cool reference to The Muppet Christmas Carol – here's a look:

With the music superstar teaming with Rogen to reopen the doors of The Muppet Show, it "felt" (get it?) only fitting that Carpenter would have Miss Piggy "arrested" for being too hot on the last night of her "Short N' Sweet" tour in Los Angeles in November. "You guys are so beautiful, it should be a crime," Carpenter said to the audience, pausing her performance of "Dumb & Poetic" to announce who would be getting the pink handcuffs slapped on them. To say the crowd exploded when the cameras cut to Miss Piggy would be an understatement, leading to a great exchange between the two (before a Muppet Police Bear got confused and arrested Miss Piggy for real).

Along with the upcoming anniversary special (rumours say it could be a backdoor pilot for a new series), Miss Piggy has been making headlines lately on her own. Jennifer Lawrence recently announced that she and Emma Stone are co-producing a new film spotlighting the famed Muppet, written by Tony-winning actor, writer, and comedian Cole Escola. Here's a look at Miss Piggy being taken away for being too hot (and maybe a bit too physically abusive to Kermit):

Miss Piggy was spotted in Sabrina Carpenter's concert. 🐷This serves as a tease for "THE MUPPET SHOW" revival special that Carpenter EPs with Seth Rogen. "THE MUPPET SHOW" an original special streaming 2026 on @DisneyPlus.#TheMuppetShow #TheMuppets pic.twitter.com/gZ2AJ93CDV — DTVA News (@DTVANews) November 24, 2025 Show Full Tweet

Veteran Muppet performers Bill Barretta, Dave Goelz, Eric Jacobson, Peter Linz, David Rudman, and Matt Vogel are returning to perform most of the Muppet characters (with a team of additional performers joining them for the special). Stemming from 20th Television, Disney Branded Television, The Muppets Studio, and Point Grey, Disney+'s The Muppet Show will be executive-produced by Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver, and Alex McAtee via Point Grey Pictures, alongside David Lightbody, Leigh Slaughter, and Michael Steinbach via Muppets Studio. Matt Vogel and Eric Jacobson will also serve as executive producers. Albertina Rizzo will serve as writer and executive producer, with Alex Timbers directing and serving as an executive producer, and Carpenter also executive-producing.

