The Offer: Armie Hammer Starring in Paramount+ "Godfather" BTS Series

When ViacomCBS announced in September that CBS All Access was being rebranded Paramount+ in early 2021 along with intel on five new original series, there was one that caught our eye first: The Offer. The 10-episode scripted limited event series is based on Oscar-winning producer Al Ruddy's extraordinary, never-revealed experiences of making The Godfather. – and now we know who will be taking on the lead role of Ruddy, with Armie Hammer (Death on the Nile) signed on to star.

Written and executive produced by Michael Tolkin (Escape at Dannemora, The Player), The Offer also has Ruddy serving as executive producer, with Emmy-winning producer Leslie Greif (Hatfields & McCoys) executive producing and writing. Nikki Toscano also executive produces, with Paramount Television Studios will produce.

Here's a look at the other series that were announced when the name change was released:

"Lioness": A spy drama created by Taylor Sheridan (Yellowstone) with Sheridan, Jill Wagner, David Glasser, David Hutkin, and Bob Yari set to executive produce. Based on a real-life CIA program, Lioness follows a young Marine recruited to befriend the daughter of a terrorist to bring the organization down from within. The series is produced by Paramount Network and 101 Studios.

"MTV's Behind the Music: The Top 40": A reimagination of the Emmy-nominated series "Behind the Music" which will unlock MTV's vault from the past 40 years for a unique and intimate look at the 40 biggest artists of all time, through their voices and their eyes. The series will be produced by Creature Films and MTV Studios.

"The Real Criminal Minds": A true-crime docuseries based on the hit CBS Television series, and produced by XG Productions in association with CBS Television Studios and ABC Signature.

"The Game": The service is also developing a revival of The Game as part of BET's programming on Paramount+ from CBS Television Studios and Grammnet Productions.

Paramount+ is coming in 2021. #ViacomCBS' global #streaming service will carry the iconic Paramount name into the streaming era. pic.twitter.com/ESysB7zZWP — ViacomCBS (@ViacomCBS) September 15, 2020

Leading up to name change in 2021, CBS All Access will expand its programming library by 30,000+ episodes and movies and will continue to develop additional original series across brands such as BET, CBS, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, Paramount Pictures, and others. ViacomCBS will also bring Paramount+ to international markets with an initial debut in Australia, Latin America, and the Nordics in 2021.