The Office Spinoff Star Domhnall Gleeson Sought Steve Carell's Advice

Original NBC's The Office star Steve Carell on the advice he gave Domhnall Gleeson before joining the upcoming spinoff (w/t The Paper).

Before Domhnall Gleeson joined Peacock's The Office spinoff from Greg Daniels and Michael Koman, the star sought advice from the star of the original NBC incarnation of the same name, Steve Carell, who played Michael Scott. The same Carell who left before the original series run wrapped but did return for the finale. During a recent appearance on The Tonight Show, the IF star shared with host Jimmy Fallon that Gleeson, who he co-starred with in the FX 2022 limited series The Patient, asked him about joining the franchise that will also star Sabrina Impacciatore (The White Lotus).

The Office: Steve Carell Doles Advice to Domhnall Gleeson on the New Series

"I know Domhnall Gleeson – who I did 'The Patient' with – is going to be one of the leads. I know that for sure," Carell told Fallon. "He's an excellent actor. And he actually called me and asked, you know, 'Should I do this? Is this something… Did you enjoy it?' I said, 'Of course.'" According to Daniel's WGA entry, The Office reboot is tentatively titled The Paper, with Peacock releasing the logline. "The documentary crew that immortalized Dunder Mifflin's Scranton branch is in search of a new subject when they discover a dying historic Midwestern newspaper and the publisher trying to revive it with volunteer reporters."

Carell, when asked about a possible appearance, rebuffed the possibility, saying, "That's totally off the cards…there's really no reason for my character to show up in something like that" before admitting that he'll be watching as a fan. Some alum of the NBC series noted they haven't been approached about appearing like Jenna Fischer, Craig Robinson, and Rainn Wilson, but are more receptive to the idea of appearing as long as it makes sense. IF director and series alum John Krasinski told People bluntly, "The truth is I'd do anything Greg Daniels asked me to do." The Office was originally a creation for the BBC from star Ricky Gervais and Stephen Merchant, both of who executive produced the NBC incarnation and will do the same for the Peacock spinoff alongside Daniels (who co-created the NBC series) and Koman.

