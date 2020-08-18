The Orville Creator Seth MacFarlane Sets "Little Rock Nine" Series

Seth MacFarlane (Family Guy, The Orville) isn't wasting any time flexing his creative muscles over at NBCUniversal, following up last week's news that he was adapting author Herman Wouk's The Winds of War and War and Remembrance as a limited series with another project with Universal Content Productions (UCP). MacFarlane, Eisa Davis (She's Gotta Have It), and Chadwick Boseman (Black Panther) are joining together to develop a series based on the life of Carlotta Walls, the youngest member of the Little Rock Nine.

Written by Davis, The Untitled Little Rock Nine Project is based on Carlotta Walls LaNier's memoir A Mighty Long Way: My Journey to Justice at Little Rock Central High and will tell the story of how 14-year-old Carlotta Walls became one of the first black students to attend the all-white Central High in Little Rock, Arkansas following the landmark Supreme Court decision of Brown v. Board of Education.

Davis, MacFarlane, and Boseman will executive produce alongside Logan Coles on behalf of X•ception Content, as well as Randy Huggins, Nick Marell, Coby Greenberg, and Joe Micucci. Walls LaNier will consult on the project, adding her personal perspective on what it was like to find herself suddenly become a civil rights icon at such a young age. The statement released with the series announcement does an excellent job of expressing the dangers she and other Black students faced every day as the fight for integration raged on: "For Carlotta – a teenager at the center of a cataclysmic moment in American history – graduating with her diploma meant risking her life. But she searched for a way to keep her humanity intact at school and beyond, losing then regaining her selfhood in a coming of age leavened by humor, family, friendship, and solidarity."