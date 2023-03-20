The Orville Day 229: Chad L. Coleman Sounding Cautiously Optimistic The Orville Day #229: series star Chad L. Coleman is sounding cautiously optimistic about the Seth MacFarlane series' future.

So this is the part where we kick off our update on the fate of Seth MacFarlane's The Orville (with the added "New Horizons" for Season 3) by updating you on how long it's been since the series streamed its third season finale. That would be 229 days at the time of this writing, or 7 months and 17 days – still no word. Aside from the official Season 3 soundtrack that was released, the last time we covered what was going on with the streaming series, we were speculating that The Walt Disney Company's (owner of Disney+ and co-owner of Hulu) rough end-of-2022 financial report leaving Hulu's long-term ownership future in doubt may be a major factor in the delay (as well as Dinsey looking to the streaming side for budget cuts). Thankfully, we have Chad L. Coleman (Klyden) to thank for this update because it comes with a silver lining and a sliver of hope for what the future could hold.

As his fans are already well-aware, Coleman has joined the cast of the third season of The CW's Tyler Hoechlin & Elizabeth Tulloch-starring Superman & Lois in the role of major Metropolis power player Bruno Mannheim. Speaking with CinemaBlend about his upcoming run on the series, Coleman was sounding pretty positive & cautiously optimistic about where things stand. "We're all in the loop and out of the loop. We think it's gonna happen, but it's still up in the air. There's so much going on with all of these studios that it's just like, 'Well, we gotta settle this thing first, then we can really decide on that thing.' A bunch of that is going on. We hope so. Seth has an amazing relationship with Dana [Walden] and with Disney, who's running it now. And they said they've had promising meetings, so we'll see."