The Orville: New Horizons S03E04 "The Biggest Episode Yet": Promo

After a serious mind trip this week (check out our review here), viewers are already getting a preview of what's ahead next week with Hulu and Seth MacFarlane's The Orville: New Horizons. And while the streaming series continues maintain a pretty solid air of mystery around each episode and in the interest of not wanting to spoil what you're about to see? Here are two things to keep in mind before you spend three hours dissecting a 26-second clip (said with respect). First? MacFarlane is sharing the promo below, telling viewers to "Get ready for the biggest episode yet…" while the promo itself has a three-word message: "Krill Comes First."

Now here's a look at what's in store with next week's episode of Hulu's The Orville: New Horizons, S03E04 "Gently Falling Rain":

Recently, Anne Winters (Ensign Charly Burke) and Penny Johnson Jerald (Dr. Clarie Finn) weighed in on what they know about the series' future. Here's a look at those highlights:

Winters Sees the Series as "Always Going to Be a Little Open-Ended"- for An Interesting Reason: "I think that the cool thing about the show and being in that space is the freedom to really write and create entire different worlds, and with the simulator, you can bring people back to life. There's really no boundaries. So, regardless of how it leaves off, I think that it's always going to be a little bit open-ended. Because you can always create another season of the show and create an entirely different scenario. Seth is just good at creating things, so I wouldn't put it past him to be able to do ten seasons of the show if he wanted to. This is his baby. So I wouldn't be surprised if he wants to do a fourth season. We haven't heard anything yet."

Johnson Jerald Sees a Future for the Franchise: "We were not told, 'Oh, you know we're not doing it.' We were not told that. We certainly continued Season 3 as though we can go on forever if that's what you're asking. I can definitely tell you that. All of the stories you get to see, they can be self-contained because we're not serialized. You can definitely imagine this crew in the future, and you can either imagine all of them or some of them. It's that kind of thing that we leave you with. All things are possible but I am definitely putting it in the hands of the fans."

Johnson Jerald Has a Message for Fans Wanting More "Orville": "Oh, Season 4 is definitely possible, and let me just continue along those lines. You… as a fan… you must watch. You must watch with open eyes, open heart, open mind. And if you are truly enjoying 'The Orville' at this magnitude, people are listening. So, I give that into the hands of the fans, and the fans need to respond.

Earlier this year, The Orville fans were treated to an early look at Capt. Ed Mercer (MacFarlane), Cmdr. Kelly Grayson (Adrianne Palicki), Lt. Gordon Malloy (Scott Grimes), and Admiral Halsey (Victor Garber) in their welcome return. But that wasn't all, with looks at the season's newest cast member Anne Winters as well as Bruce Boxleitner (Babylon 5) and the late Lisa Banes (Royal Pains, Nashville) guest-starring as President Alcuzan & Senator Balask. The season also stars Penny Johnson Jerald (as Dr. Claire Finn), Peter Macon (as Lt. Cmdr. Bortus), J. Lee (as Lt. Cmdr. John LaMarr), Mark Jackson (Isaac), Chad L. Coleman (Klyden), and Jessica Szohr (Lt. Talla Keyali). In addition, the late Norm Macdonald will be heard once again as the Gelatin lieutenant Yaphit, with Eliza Taylor (The 100) guest-starring.