The Orville: NH Has "Long Eps"- Just Not Stranger Things 4-Long Eps

While this might be a strange way to start off an article about Hulu & Seth MacFarlane's The Orville: New Horizons, stay with me for a hot minute. We're sure you've heard that Stranger Things 4 premieres Volume 1 this week, with Volume 2 set for the July 4th weekend. With the first volume covering seven episodes and the second volume covering the remaining two, viewers are looking at nine episodes totaling… 13 hours of original content. Now before you let that sink in, check this out. Those final two chapters combine for nearly four hours of the series. Now, no matter what you think about the series you have to admit that's an epic amount of "Stranger Things" that the viewers have ahead of them. And those are the kind of numbers that gets folks' attention, like The Orville co-producer & editor Tom Costantino who took to Twitter to not only let folks know how impressed they were by the size of Stranger Things 4 but to also let the "Orville" faithful know that "we have long eps."

Here's a look at Costantino's tweet letting fans know that the size of their episodes is pretty impressive, too:

Now here's a look back at the very cool TikTok teaser trailer for the show's return:

With Hulu's The Orville: New Horizons ready for launch on June 2nd, here's a look at the official trailer & sneak preview:

"It seemed that because the show was going to be making such an uptick in scope, and in many ways, going to feel like a reset, it felt like it wanted something special," MacFarlane explained about the upcoming season going with the addition of "New Horizons" in the title during an interview with SFX magazine "You had a new opening title, a new set, new costumes, a new look, just a new aesthetic that really competes in the world of streaming shows." But that doesn't mean The Orville still won't be the show fans know and love (and can still recognize). "The show is still the show, but with some new aspects to it," executive producer Brannon Braga continued. "We're getting to a point in the third season where the kinds of stories we wanted to tell were much broader and more ambitious in scope than even the first two seasons. Seth [MacFarlane] was feeling constrained by it. The show features a newly revamped Orville, a new crew member on the bridge, and what we think are bigger, more spectacular stories, not just in terms of the visuals and the action, but the emotions and the emotional fireworks as well."

Now launching on June 2, The Orville fans were treated to an early look at Capt. Ed Mercer (MacFarlane), Cmdr. Kelly Grayson (Adrianne Palicki), Lt. Gordon Malloy (Scott Grimes), and Admiral Halsey (Victor Garber) in their welcome return. But that wasn't all, with looks at the season's newbies like Winters as well as Bruce Boxleitner (Babylon 5) and the late Lisa Banes (Royal Pains, Nashville) guest-starring as President Alcuzan & Senator Balask.

The upcoming season also stars Penny Johnson Jerald (as Dr. Claire Finn), Peter Macon (as Lt. Cmdr. Bortus), J. Lee (as Lt. Cmdr. John LaMarr), Mark Jackson (Isaac), Chad L. Coleman (Klyden), and Jessica Szohr (Lt. Talla Keyali). In addition, the late Norm Macdonald will be heard once again as the Gelatin lieutenant Yaphit, with Eliza Taylor (The 100) onboard to guest-star (with no additional details released). With a new home & new missions, here's a look back at the teaser for Hulu's The Orville: New Horizons, set to land on viewers' streaming screens on June 2, 2022: