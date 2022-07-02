The Orville: NH S03E06 Promo; Seth MacFarlane on Teaser Balancing Act

Once again, Hulu and Seth MacFarlane's The Orville: New Horizons scored big with our point-person (check out our review of "A Tale of Two Topas" here) this week. And now we're getting a look at what's to come with this week's episode, where MacFarlane posts that we can "expect the unexpected." From the promo you're about to see, the tagline we get is "The Family Is Stronger Than Time" as we watch the Orville in the midst of a major core overload. Could we be looking at some serious "timey-wimey" stuff (we love you, Doctor Who) in the next chapter? But before we get to the promo, MacFarlane addressed the difficult balancing act of figuring out how much to put out there in a promo or teaser in a recent interview with Collider (which you can check out here).

"Tom Costantino puts these teasers together every week. The challenge really is how much to give away. Look, I'm somebody who watches a show and wants to know nothing about what I'm about to see. If I watch something like 'Severance' or 'The Handmaid's Tale' or any of the shows that I watch, I don't want to know a thing about what's going to happen next week. I don't want to read an episode summary. I don't want to see a trailer. I want to be completely surprised. And so I tend to employ that a little bit when we decide what we're going to give away. This was a tough one because we really didn't want to give away anything about Topa. We wanted people to come in completely surprised. We just felt that the viewing experience would be the most fulfilling and most satisfying if it was a complete surprise," MacFarlane explained.

"I don't know whether that was the right move or not. Maybe we teased people into thinking they were getting Temple of Doom, but that was what we did. And it is tricky because you want to give them something to show up for, but at the same time, you want to make them… Look, we're going through it right now. I'm looking at the trailer for next week's show and trying to decide how much we want to give away, and are we withholding too much, or are we withholding too little? And yeah, that's always a challenge." Here's a look at the promo for next week's episode, S03E06 "Twice in a Lifetime":

And in the following featurette, MacFarlane, EP/Director Jon Cassar, and more offer a deeper dive into what's still to come this season:

Earlier this year, The Orville fans were treated to an early look at Capt. Ed Mercer (MacFarlane), Cmdr. Kelly Grayson (Adrianne Palicki), Lt. Gordon Malloy (Scott Grimes), and Admiral Halsey (Victor Garber) in their welcome return. But that wasn't all, with looks at the season's newest cast member Anne Winters as well as Bruce Boxleitner (Babylon 5) and the late Lisa Banes (Royal Pains, Nashville) guest-starring as President Alcuzan & Senator Balask. The season also stars Penny Johnson Jerald (as Dr. Claire Finn), Peter Macon (as Lt. Cmdr. Bortus), J. Lee (as Lt. Cmdr. John LaMarr), Mark Jackson (Isaac), Chad L. Coleman (Klyden), and Jessica Szohr (Lt. Talla Keyali). In addition, the late Norm Macdonald will be heard once again as the Gelatin lieutenant Yaphit, with Eliza Taylor (The 100) guest-starring.