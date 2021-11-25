The Orville Offers Everyone a Proper Toast for This Thanksgiving

As fans of Hulu & Seth MacFarlane's sci-fi adventure series The Orville, there's a lot for you to be thankful for this holiday season. After a bit of a wait, March 10, 2022, is right around the corner (-ish) with The Orville: New Horizons (aka Season 3). But that doesn't necessarily mean you always have the right words to express that gratitude (for that, and we're assuming a lot more personal things). Well, don't ever let it be said that the fine folks behind the show's social media accounts would leave you hanging- not when they have Captain Mercer (MacFarlane) around to save the day (or dinner).

Oka, putting aside how things ended up going after? The following speech from S02E05 "All the World Is Birthday Cake" hits all the right notes (at least in the moment):

With a new home & new missions, here's a look back at the teaser for Hulu's The Orville: New Horizons, landing on streaming screens on March 10, 2022:

Here's a look back at MacFarlane's post from September, not only announcing that scoring on the season was underway but also offering a video that definitely helps set a mood that Orville fans can appreciate:

At Hulu's Television Critics Association session in August, Jordan Helman, head of scripted originals, revealed that he's seen cuts of the third season. And while there isn't a premiere date to announce yet, Helman is hopeful that the wait won't be much longer- and from what he's seen, it sounds like the wait will be worth it. "The past year and a half has been complicated for a variety of levels as it pertains to production. I can't share a launch date, but we're really excited about what we've seen thus far," Helman told Deadline Hollywood earlier (while also confirming that MacFarlane and Jon Cassar would be directing episodes). As for where the future of the popular sci-fi series may go from here, Helman is keeping all options on the table as the "future of the show remains an open conversation and there have been no conversations otherwise." In fact, Helman sees the third season as having the potential the grow the series' fanbase even further. "I believe the fans of the show that are coming to us from Fox will be deeply excited and satiated. I also think for new fans that maybe didn't experience it, it will feel new to them," he explained.