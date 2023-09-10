Posted in: Fox, Hulu, TV | Tagged: fox, hulu, seth macfarlane, The Orville

The Orville Producer Honors Series Premiere Anniversary with BTS Looks

In honor of the anniversary of its premiere, Editor/Producer Tom Costantino posted behind-the-scenes looks at Seth MacFarlane's The Orville.

On September 10th, 2017, the Jon Favreau-directed, Seth MacFarlane-penned series premiere "Old Wounds" hit FOX screens. Five years (2017-2022), three seasons (with Season 3 adding "New Horizons"), and two homes (FOX & Hulu) later, the MacFarlane-created sci-fi dramedy The Orville would go on to earn an avid global fanbase as it moved out from the "Star Trek" shadow to establish a universe that's ripe for further exploration. Unfortunately, whether or not that further exploration will happen at Hulu – or at all – still remains up in the air. At the time of this writing, we're now at 403 days and counting since the Season 3 finale – and still no word about the franchise's future – one way or another. Of course, the AMPTP's inability to negotiate a decent contract with SAG-AFTRA and the WGA isn't exactly helping matters – and neither is the ongoing dance between Disney and Comcast over what finally happens with Hulu (with signs pointing to The Mouse essentially buying out Comcast's ownership percentage). But with today being a special day, it's not about worrying about the present as it is about celebrating the past – six years in the past, to be exact.

And that's exactly what Editor/Producer Tom Costantino did earlier today, taking to Twitter/X to share some behind-the-scenes looks at how it all came together to kick off the sci-fi phenomenon:

Back in March (before the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes), MacFarlane addressed the issue of waiting for a decision in a tweet. "The industry is in the midst of a time of upheaval and transition. I wish I could provide a definitive answer to your question," MacFarlane explained. That said, there was still enough reason at the time to have hope. "At the moment, all I can say is that I remain… cautiously optimistic," MacFarlane added. Here's a look at MacFarlane's tweet that explained the state of streaming affairs while also emphasizing cautious optimism:

The industry is in the midst of a time of upheaval and transition. I wish I could provide a definitive answer to your question. At the moment, all I can say is that I remain… cautiously optimistic. 🚀 https://t.co/DIsZWBJFga — Seth MacFarlane (@SethMacFarlane) March 20, 2023 Show Full Tweet

