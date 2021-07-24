The Orville Season 3: Bortus, Blue Sheets & A Television Metaphor

You didn't think that just because it's Comic-Con@Home weekend that we would forget about how things are going with the third season of Hulu and Seth MacFarlane's The Orville, did you? Granted, is there a vibe out that among the fans that they would've gotten a little something this weekend to tide them over? Oh yeah. But until the official press machine starts rolling out, thankfully they have editor & co-producer (and soon-to-be cast member) Tom Costantino around to drop some looks at how things are rolling along (like the strobe light/Wang Chung matter from our last update). Like what you're about to see, which kicks off with a familiar face and continues on with additional looks at how the series gets made.

First up, Costantino shares a previously unposted (but apparently approved by the folks who have trained assassins who can drop a red dot on any of them if they get even close to spoiling anything) look at Peter Macon's Lt. Cmdr. Bortus taking a moment to avoid the effects of the sun's rays (and appearing quite at peace with it all):

Previously, Costantino shared a look at the size & scope of the blue sheet visual effects filming that they do- which got us wondering if blue works better than the commonly-known green screen? Then you have that fantasy land they built over at The Mandalorian with The Volume (that sounds more like a religion considering how many folks worship at its feet once they've experienced it). That said, we're appreciating the "television metaphor" line:

But Costantino doesn't want you thinking the show lives by blue sheets alone- yes, they actually use honest-to-goodness sets (with Costantino offering as little as possible to make the point while offering absolutely nothing spoiler-wise):

With the series having been hit by COVID-related delays much like dozens of other productions, things had been quiet with The Orville for some time. Then during an Instagram chat in September 2020 with Jessica Szohr, MacFarlane offered viewers an update. "All I can say is we are working on it. We're working on it very hard, we got hit by this just like everyone else but we're working on it," MacFarlane explained at that time. "We will be back soon, folks. There has been a lot of speculation online: Will the show come back? The show is still a huge priority for me and for the cast and everyone else. We do have a season to finish, and we are going to finish it." For MacFarlane, it all comes down to safety first and foremost. "For a show with a lot of prosthetic makeup that requires close contact, a lot of background artists… it's a big job, and you want to make sure you do it in a way that keeps everyone safe and secure," he explained. "Once we have those protocols figured out, we will start up again and you will get more Orville."

