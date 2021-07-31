The Orville Season 3: Jessica Szohr Photobomb; Good News In The Cards?

Maybe it's just us getting caught up in the fever surrounding so many COVID-delayed shows suddenly announcing either their return or premiere dates, but we can't shake this feeling that some serious intel on the third season of Hulu and Seth MacFarlane's The Orville might be landing soon. Ever since we learned that editor & co-producer Tom Costantino would be appearing this season, the updates have started including familiar faces as well as a look at some new signage. While we have more on the latter to share with you in a minute, we have a perfect example of the former in the first post.

Because who else would you want photobombing you than Jessica Szohr (Lt. Talla Keyali), pulling off the dirty deed earlier this week:

And in this post, Costantino shares a look at what appears to be a production gift from the AD team (meaning filming coming close to an end?)- a group that "isn't just the nicest, but also the coolest." And not that our opinion probably means anything here, but nice call with the customized deck of cards:

With the series having been hit by COVID-related delays much like dozens of other productions, things had been quiet with The Orville for some time. Then during an Instagram chat in September 2020 with Szohr, MacFarlane offered viewers an update. "All I can say is we are working on it. We're working on it very hard, we got hit by this just like everyone else but we're working on it," MacFarlane explained at that time. "We will be back soon, folks. There has been a lot of speculation online: Will the show come back? The show is still a huge priority for me and for the cast and everyone else. We do have a season to finish, and we are going to finish it." For MacFarlane, it all comes down to safety first and foremost. "For a show with a lot of prosthetic makeup that requires close contact, a lot of background artists… it's a big job, and you want to make sure you do it in a way that keeps everyone safe and secure," he explained. "Once we have those protocols figured out, we will start up again and you will get more Orville."

And here's a look back at that new signage that was previewed in the last update, courtesy of MacFarlane's camera and Costantino's Instagram account:

